South American Nationals Charged in $1M Beverly Hills Watch Heist, Linked to Infamous LAPD Ex-Officer’s Gun

Photo: Facebook

Federal Charges Filed After Armed Robbery at Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Two South American nationals, believed to be part of a “crime tourism” group, were charged on August 13 in federal court in connection with the armed robbery of a $1 million watch in Beverly Hills. The suspects were also linked to a firearm registered to former Los Angeles Police Officer Christopher Dorner, infamous for his deadly rampage in 2013.

Jamer Mauricio Sepulveda Salazar, 21, of Colombia, faces charges of interference with commerce by robbery under the Hobbs Act and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Jesus Eduardo Padron Rojas, 19, of Venezuela, is charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery.

Both men are currently in custody and made their initial court appearances today. Sepulveda’s arraignment is set for September 3, with Padron’s following on September 19 in the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident occurred on August 7, when the victim, accompanied by his wife and daughters, was dining on the patio of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. According to the complaint, one suspect approached the victim and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun, chambering a round before demanding the victim’s Patek Philippe watch, valued at $1 million. A second suspect then removed the watch from the victim’s wrist, and both suspects fled in a blue Toyota Corolla, allegedly driven by Sepulveda.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at an Airbnb linked to the group three days later. The search revealed a handgun in a bedroom registered to Christopher Dorner, the ex-LAPD officer who died in a 2013 standoff following a series of murders. Later that day, officers stopped a Chevrolet Equinox reportedly connected to another armed robbery in Beverly Hills on August 5, where a $30,000 Rolex was stolen. Sepulveda and Padron were identified inside the vehicle during the stop.

“This case highlights our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our community from organized crime groups that threaten public safety,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “The swift action by law enforcement in apprehending these suspects prevented further harm, and we will continue to hold those who perpetrate violent crime accountable.”

The charges against Sepulveda could lead to a maximum sentence of life in federal prison, while Padron could face up to 20 years if convicted.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Beverly Hills Police Department, and the Blythe Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Jena A. MacCabe and Kevin J. Butler of the Violent and Organized Crime Section are prosecuting the case.

Both defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

