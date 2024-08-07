Reality Star Kylie Jenner and Rapper Travis Scott Slash Price of Beverly Hills Mansion Again

The Former Couple Reduces Their Beverly Hills Home’s Price to $15.995 Million

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reduced the asking price of their Beverly Hills home one more time, as reported by TMZ. This indicates the owners’ desire to sell the estate that is now in their past.

The exes originally purchased the property for $13.4 million in 2018. They put it up for sale in 2022 with a price tag of $21.9 million. However, after the property did not sell, the home was relisted in February for $17,995,000. Now, the price has been cut again to $15,995,000, a $2 million reduction, reflecting the urgency to sell.

The mansion boasts 7 bedrooms, ten bathrooms, over 9,000 square feet of living space, a double-gated driveway, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, and a luxurious pool. Despite its impressive features, the property has yet to find a buyer.

Jenner, who owns several other properties, no longer needs the home she shared with Scott. In 2020, Scott purchased a $23.5 million mansion in Brentwood, though it faced a significant challenge in February due to a massive hillside crack after the torrential rain storms.

The price reduction suggests both Jenner and Scott are eager to move on from their shared Beverly Hills residence, a sentiment that many can relate to.