Fat+Flour’s A La Mode Night Returns to Culver City with Guest Chefs and Fresh Peaches

Popular Dessert Event Features Guest Chefs Calli Marie and Sasha Piligian

Fat+Flour’s popular “A La Mode” night will return this Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at its Culver City location, 11739 W. Washington Boulevard, on the west side of Culver City. When we say it’s popular, we mean it. I arrived towards the end of the last event, and nearly everything was sold out. Nicole Rucker marveled at the line that seemed to appear from out of nowhere at the very first edition held in the evening. It’s never a bad time to go to Fat+Flour.

This delicious dessert night will feature a special peach-themed edition featuring fresh peaches sourced directly from Masumoto Family Farm, an organic fruit farm in the Central Valley known for its amazing peaches, apricots, and nectarines. There will also be some delicious ice cream for pie a la mode.

This edition will also feature guest chefs Calli Marie (@callimariebakes) and Sasha Piligian (@sashimi1), who will bring peach-inspired creations to the event. Calli Marie, known for her Brew Five Points cafe and bakery in Duval County, Florida, will be joining the festivities.

Sasha Piligian, a talented baker, will also participate in the event. Her pastries are available at various locations, including Canyon Coffee, The Community Goods, Jurassic Magic Coffee, La Home Farm, Carla’s Fresh Market, and Lil East Coffee.

The event promises to be a celebration of fresh and juicy stone fruits at the end of the season from one of the best farms in California and the talents of these guest chefs, making it a must-attend for peach enthusiasts and food lovers alike.