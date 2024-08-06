August 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

NEW to Santa Monica: Enjoy Your Favorite Hurry Curry Dishes on Ocean Park

By Susan Payne

This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new location in Santa Monica.

The restaurant, known for its original blend ofspices and its longtime presence in Japantown, closed its doors on Sawtelle during the COVID-19 pandemic. With uncertainty at bay, Hurry Curry owner Frederick Serra said his business partners made a pact to reopen.

Now located on Ocean Park Boulevard and 29th street, the new location offers free backside parking and more outdoor seating near the Santa Monica Business Park.

“Although we’ve been around since 1989, we are new to Santa Monica. We’ve been here for about two years,” Serra said.

Hurry Curry customers love the consistency the restaurant has provided over the last three decades, everything from its authentic recipes and dishes to its employees that give new and returning customers warm welcomes and friendly service.

“As a restaurant, that’s probably the hardest thing to pin down. But we’ve done it. We’ve had the same team for 10+ plus years, we take care of our employees, and they feel something special here. We couldn’t stay closed for too long,” Serra said.

Hurry Curry’s history runs deep and its recipes — curated from its original Japanese chef in 1998 — have long been a favorite in Los Angeles. The signature curry sauce features a blend of 21 spices.

“We’ve used that same recipe for so long, it’s not a general curry you might see at a restaurant,” Serra said. “I’ve seen customers drive here from San Diego and Santa Barbara to try our food.”

A number one dish at Hurry Curry is the chicken cutlet curry – a tender breast meat filet lightly breaded in panko flakes, fried to golden brown and served with the restaurant’s authentic Japanese curry.

“That dish carries 60% of our menu sales. You can order the curry at varying spice levels of mild, medium, hot or extra hot. We use a Capsicum chili oil, the same oil we’ve used for the 35 plus years we’ve been open,” Serra said.

Another fan favorite is the chicken pasta — sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and corn surrounded by Hurry Curry’s fried chicken karaage, served with a generous side of the secret white sauce.

“Curry is one of those items, not as popular as pizza, but you get a craving for it. Once you try Hurry Curry, it’s one of those recurring cravings you’ll get. We have such a unique flavor, and it is so well loved,” Serra added.

Hurry Curry serves a wide range of beverages, some Japanese specific and homemade.

“We serve some Japanese favorites like Ramune Marble Soda, which in Western culture, equivalent to colas or fountain beverages,” Serra added.

The scratch kitchen offers online orders, dine-in and catering. Hurry Curry is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 2901 Ocean Park Boulevard, Santa Monica, California, 90405.

For more information and a look at the menu, visit HurryCurryofTokyo.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Federal Judge Rules VA Discriminates Against Homeless Veterans at West Los Angeles Campus

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

West Los Angeles Campus Under Scrutiny as a Court Challenges Allocation of Resources A federal judge ruled in May that...

Photo Credit: Casey Robinson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

MICHELIN Guide California 2024: Seven New Stars Shine in the Golden State

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Vespertine earns two MICHELIN Stars and Receives a Green Star.  The 2024 MICHELIN Guide California has unveiled its latest selection,...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Police Department to Host National Night Out 2024 with Free Food, Activities, and K9 Demo

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Join the Community Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park on August 6th Culver City residents are invited to attend National Night...

Photo: Nextdoor
News

50 Year Old Man Man Reportedly Seen Masturbating in Jeep Near Zanja and Beethoven Streets

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Residents Urged to Report Sightings After a Man Was Caught in Indecent Act  By Dolores Quintana In the Culver West...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Golda Zahra to debut role of Liu in concert GALAperformance of Turandot at Walt Disney Hall celebrating 100 years of Puccini

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Los Angeles, California, July 23, 2024. LA Music Center’s Spotlight Award winner Golda Zahra to perform in concert gala production...
News, Video

(Video) The Culver City Target on Jefferson is Closed Until Monday

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Due to a fire on Thursday, the location has been closed since then. The Culver City Police Department and fire...

Photo: Citizen
News

Early Morning Crash on 10 Freeway Sends Two to Hospital, Involves Seven Vehicles

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

Chain Reaction Accident Near Crenshaw Avenue Exit Causes Hourslong Lane Closure An early morning car accident on the 10 Freeway...

Photo: HARD Summer Fest
News

Hard Summer 2024 Festival Draws Noise Complaints Across West L.A

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

Residents as Far as Pico Robertson and Venice Report Disturbances By Dolores Quintana Hard Summer 2024 is hard on the...

Photo: United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770
News

Five L.A. City Council Opposes Kroger-Albertsons Merger, Citing Community Impact

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

Council Members Warn of Potential Store Closures, Job Losses, and Higher Prices Five Los Angeles City Council members introduced a...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Target Store in Culver City Temporarily Closed Due to Fire: Reopening August 5

August 4, 2024

Read more
August 4, 2024

No Injuries Reported, Investigation Ongoing After Fire at the Target on Jefferson Culver City’s Target store at 10820 Jefferson Boulevard...
Breaking News, News

Target Store in Culver City Temporarily Closed Due to Fire: Reopening August 5

August 3, 2024

Read more
August 3, 2024

No Injuries Reported, Investigation Ongoing After Fire at the Target on Jefferson Culver City’s Target store at 10820 Jefferson Boulevard...
News

Ballet’s Revival: Adults Embracing the Barre

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Seventy Westside Dancers Perform in Adult Summer Showcase Saturday Aug. 3 in Santa Monica In a world where adults are...
News

Santa Monica Homeopathic Pharmacy Continues Decades-Long Legacy

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

Rise in Illnesses Causes More People to Seek Alternative Medicine By Susan Payne One of the oldest family-owned pharmacies, or...
News

In Your Time of Need, Woodlawn Cemetery is Available

August 2, 2024

Read more
August 2, 2024

By Susan Payne  For over 125 years, Woodlawn Cemetery, Mausoleum & Mortuary, wholly owned and operated by the city of...

Photo: Instagram
News

Olympic Boxer Faces Transphobic Attacks After Olympic Victory: IOC Responds to Misinformation

August 1, 2024

Read more
August 1, 2024

Algerian Boxer Faces Unfounded Transphobic Allegations After Italian Opponent Folds A female Olympic boxer from Algeria, Imane Khelif, has faced...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR