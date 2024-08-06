Enhanced Security Measures To Be Implemented for Upcoming Culver City City Council Meetings

Attendees at the Mike Balkman Council Chambers Will Undergo Security Screenings

Starting Monday, August 12, 2024, the Mike Balkman Council Chambers will implement new security measures for all City Council meetings to enhance public safety. Attendees must undergo a security screening process that includes passing through a metal detector and having their bags inspected before entering the chambers.

Prohibited items include firearms, knives, and other weapons such as pepper spray, tasers, and batons. Additionally, signs larger than 18 x 24 inches are not allowed. Individuals possessing these items will not be granted entry.

On August 12, public parking at the City Hall parking garage will be unavailable. Visitors are advised to use alternative parking facilities at 3844 Watseka Avenue, 3846 Cardiff Avenue, or 9099 Washington Boulevard.

For further details about restricted items, please refer to California Penal Code §171b and City Council Policy 4008. Attendees are encouraged to allow extra time for the security screening process when planning their arrival.