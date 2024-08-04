Early Morning Crash on 10 Freeway Sends Two to Hospital, Involves Seven Vehicles

Chain Reaction Accident Near Crenshaw Avenue Exit Causes Hourslong Lane Closure

An early morning car accident on the 10 Freeway sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Video footage of the aftermath of the wreck was posted on the Citizen app and the violence of the chain reaction crash is evident in the wreckage seen in the video.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the collision occurred just after 3:15 a.m. on the eastbound span of the 10 Freeway near the Crenshaw Avenue exit in Los Angeles’ West Adams neighborhood. Seven vehicles were involved, forcing an hourslong closure of the eastbound lanes.

The crash reportedly began when a blue Dodge Challenger and a gray Infiniti collided. The CHP said two of the seven vehicles overturned.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Reports stated that two of the people involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals in moderate condition.