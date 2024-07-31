Quick Hits: Restaurant News To Stay in the Know From Around the Westside

Keep Up to Date With the Latest on Ubuntu, Brandoni Pepperoni, and Mievè

Ubuntu, the plant-based West Hollywood eatery opened by Chef Shenarri Freeman and named one of the 50 best new restaurants in the United States by Esquire Magazine for 2023, has temporarily closed. The restaurant posted this notice on its Instagram last week: “We wanted to let you know that we will be temporarily closing our doors for renovations. The last day to savor your favorite dishes will be this Sunday, July 28th, so make sure to drop by and indulge before we take a short break! We’ll keep you updated on our progress! Thank you for your understanding and support!”

Ubuntu’s website has a form on the front page to sign up for its newsletter, which will let patrons know when the restaurant will return.

If you love pizza, there are two great pop-ups to check out this weekend. First, Westside favorite Brandoni Pepperoni will be at Hi-Lo Liquor, which is located at 8582 Washington Blvd in Culver City, on Thursday, August 1. Is Thursday technically the weekend? It is if you want it to be. Brandoni is also usually scheduled at Offhand Wine Bar in Santa Monica on Saturdays, but he hasn’t announced it yet, so check if you are more inclined to visit on Saturday. Offhand is located at 3008 Santa Monica Boulevard.

Chef Brandon Grey is a Navy veteran and an excellent chef who just celebrated his birthday last weekend. At Brandoni, you have the choice of slices, whole pies, desserts, and sauces. The pies are always delicious and made with farmer’s market ingredients.

Mievè, a new-ish pop-up, is serving one of its specials at its four-day run at Kiff Kaff in West Los Angeles. It started on Wednesday night but will be running until Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The special is a lasagna pizza, and since the whole pies have sold out, slices are probably the only option. The lasagna pizza has a beef ragu bechamel that simmers for 12 hours. I’ve tried it, and it’s a really rich and mighty tasty slice. They also have a pepperoni slice with red sauce, charred shishito peppers, garlic ricotta, and chipotle honey and a roasted tomato slice for the vegetarians and vegan crowd, with farmer’s market sungolds, EVOO, fresh basil, and mozzarella. If you need a beverage to wash that slice down, Kiff Kaff has coffee, sparkling waters, wine, and beer available.