Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Armed with a Knife in Reynier Village Incident

Suspect Killed After Confrontation with LAPD During Burglary Call

Early Monday morning, a suspect was fatally shot by police during an incident in the 2600 block of S. Halm Ave, near Beverlywood Street in Reynier Village. Officers responded to a burglary call around 3:20 a.m. and detained several potential suspects in a vehicle near the residence. Upon arrival, they noticed smoke emanating from the house and promptly requested assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

LAFD personnel entered the residence and encountered a man armed with a knife. They immediately exited the premises, and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) set up a containment perimeter around the house. LAPD SWAT was called to the scene to manage the situation.

At approximately 7:05 a.m., the suspect emerged from the house, still armed with a knife. An officer-involved shooting (OIS) occurred, and the suspect was struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar was quoted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News saying, “Until the officer’s body-worn (camera), which was on during the incident, is viewed by investigators, I’m hesitant to talk about exactly what the suspect did with the knife. What we know is that he was armed with it at the time of the officer-involved shooting.”

Neighbors told ABC 7 News that they saw the woman who lives in the home run out, and a neighbor sprayed the man with water after the man ran outside without any clothing on. One neighbor said that he believed the man tried to enter his home but was unable to break in.