July 31, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ben Affleck Purchases Cliff May-Designed Property Amid Rumors of Split with Jennifer Lopez

Photo: MLS/The Agency

Mansion Features Ranch-Style Architecture, Guest House, and Equestrian Facilities

Ben Affleck has purchased a new home in the Sullivan Canyon neighborhood of Brentwood for $20.5 million, according to TMZ. The actor and director’s latest real estate acquisition comes amid rumors of a possible split with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. This new purchase follows the couple’s acquisition of a $61 million mansion in Beverly Hills last year. Their shared home has been put up for sale, and Affleck moved his belongings out in late June while his wife, Jennifer Lopez, was in Europe, according to published reports. 

One of the stars of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing, Josh Flagg, told TMZ on Friday that he heard Affleck was in escrow for a mansion in Brentwood. Reports came to light yesterday saying that the property was in Pacific Palisades, but it is in Sullivan Canyon, which is very close to the Palisades, and the home might be on the border of the two neighborhoods. The listing states that it is very close to the Brentwood Country Mart and the Brentwood and Riveria Country Clubs. 

The property, located at 13233 Riviera Ranch Road, boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space, featuring five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Despite being smaller than the Beverly Hills estate, the home offers an array of luxury amenities, including a two-level guest house, an equestrian center, a pool, and a spa.

The now-former owner is David Calvert-Jones, nephew of News Corp owner Rupert Murdoch. Calvert-Jones and his wife, Karina, had owned the property since 2010 when they purchased it for $4.4 million. The home was initially listed for $21.5 million in October.

The estate, built in 1941, was designed by renowned California architect Cliff May, known for his iconic ranch-style homes. Architect Steve Giannetti later renovated the property, adding modern touches while maintaining its classic style.

The gated residence includes stables, a walking ring, and a tack room for horse owners. It is conveniently located near the Brentwood Country Mart and the Riviera and Brentwood Country Clubs. The purchase was handled by The Agency’s Blair Chang, who had the listing, and Santiago Arana, who represented Affleck.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Juveniles Arrested for Vandalizing El Marino Language School with Hate Speech

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Culver City Police ArrestTwo Suspects After Investigation Culver City has seen an incident of vandalism that includes hate speech. Last...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver Arrested After Running Cyclist Off Mandeville Canyon Road and Leading Police on Chase

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Suspect Commits Hit and Run in Brentwood, Leads Police on Dangerous Pursuit  A driver was arrested after allegedly running a...

Photo: YouTube
News

Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Armed with a Knife in Reynier Village Incident

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

Suspect Killed After Confrontation with LAPD During Burglary Call Early Monday morning, a suspect was fatally shot by police during...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Something About Her Debuts The Meet Cute Sandwich and New Wine Pairings

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Vanderpump Rules Stars Introduce Savory and Sweet Creation, New Wine  By Dolores Quintana Something About Her, the two-month-old sandwich shop...

Photo: Facebook
News

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Angers Conservatives Over Misunderstood Drag Performance

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Social Media Outrage Mistakes Dionysian Drag Tribute for Mockery of “The Last Supper” After the completion of the joyous opening...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Armed Suspect in Early Morning Burglary

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Officers Responded to a Burglar Alarm on Washington Boulevard Between midnight and 1:00 a.m. on the morning of Friday, July...

Photo: IMDB
News

Former Beverly Hills Based Stock Analyst Charged with Securities Fraud in Major Indictment

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Frequent TV Commentator Allegedly Manipulated Stock Market for Personal Gain, Faces 19 Counts Andrew Left, a prominent stock analyst and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Investigate Daylight Robbery After ATM Visit; Suspects Remain at Large

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Victim Followed and Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver Park Drive and Slauson Avenue The Culver City Police Department is investigating...

Photo: Taco Bell
News

Taco Bell Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Mtn Dew Baja Blast with Exclusive Promotions

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Nationwide Debut of Baja Blast Gelato and Special Offers Mark the Anniversary Taco Bell is celebrating the 20th anniversary of...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Marina Freeway in Culver City

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

One Man Pronounced Dead After Fiery Collision A fiery two-vehicle collision on the Marina Freeway late Wednesday night resulted in...

Photo Credit: Threads Vivian Jenna Wilson
News

Vivian Jenna Wilson Slams Elon Musk’s Claims on Social Media Post on Threads

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Wilson Reveals Details on Controversial Billionaire, Has Had Enough By Dolores Quintana Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, reacted on...

Photo: Official
News

Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order on Homeless Encampments in California

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Los Angeles Officials React to Governor’s Strongly Worded Message  Today, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that stated, “Governor...

Photo: Official
News

Julia Holter to Perform at The Getty Center’s OFF THE 405 Summer Concert Series

July 26, 2024

Read more
July 26, 2024

Experience Avant-Garde Music and Stunning Views With Free Admission on July 27 The Getty Center’s annual outdoor summer concert series,...

Photo: Official
News

Sloths Summer Night at La Brea Tar Pits: Free Museum Admission and Sunset Picnic

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Experience Live Sloth Encounters, Curated DJ Sets, and Local Food Trucks on July 26 The La Brea Tar Pits will...

Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR