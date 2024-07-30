Ben Affleck Purchases Cliff May-Designed Property Amid Rumors of Split with Jennifer Lopez

Mansion Features Ranch-Style Architecture, Guest House, and Equestrian Facilities

Ben Affleck has purchased a new home in the Sullivan Canyon neighborhood of Brentwood for $20.5 million, according to TMZ. The actor and director’s latest real estate acquisition comes amid rumors of a possible split with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. This new purchase follows the couple’s acquisition of a $61 million mansion in Beverly Hills last year. Their shared home has been put up for sale, and Affleck moved his belongings out in late June while his wife, Jennifer Lopez, was in Europe, according to published reports.

One of the stars of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing, Josh Flagg, told TMZ on Friday that he heard Affleck was in escrow for a mansion in Brentwood. Reports came to light yesterday saying that the property was in Pacific Palisades, but it is in Sullivan Canyon, which is very close to the Palisades, and the home might be on the border of the two neighborhoods. The listing states that it is very close to the Brentwood Country Mart and the Brentwood and Riveria Country Clubs.

The property, located at 13233 Riviera Ranch Road, boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space, featuring five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Despite being smaller than the Beverly Hills estate, the home offers an array of luxury amenities, including a two-level guest house, an equestrian center, a pool, and a spa.

The now-former owner is David Calvert-Jones, nephew of News Corp owner Rupert Murdoch. Calvert-Jones and his wife, Karina, had owned the property since 2010 when they purchased it for $4.4 million. The home was initially listed for $21.5 million in October.

The estate, built in 1941, was designed by renowned California architect Cliff May, known for his iconic ranch-style homes. Architect Steve Giannetti later renovated the property, adding modern touches while maintaining its classic style.

The gated residence includes stables, a walking ring, and a tack room for horse owners. It is conveniently located near the Brentwood Country Mart and the Riviera and Brentwood Country Clubs. The purchase was handled by The Agency’s Blair Chang, who had the listing, and Santiago Arana, who represented Affleck.