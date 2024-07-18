July 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Felony Battery Suspect Arrested in South Brentwood Sexual Assault on July 16

Photo: Nextdoor

26-Year-Old Taken Into Custody After Assault on Gretna Green Way

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Los Angeles Division have announced the arrest of a suspect in a felony battery case.

The incident occurred on July 16, 2024, at approximately 4:40 p.m. The victim was walking on Gretna Green Way near Mayfield Avenue, pushing her 1-month-old daughter in a stroller, when she was approached from behind by the suspect. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Abraham Shily, allegedly grabbed the victim’s waist with both hands and simulated sexual activity, making physical contact with her hips. The victim responded by striking the suspect in the face, but the suspect retaliated, striking the victim multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain serious injuries. The suspect then fled on foot towards Montana Avenue.

Following an investigation, detectives identified and arrested Shily on July 18, 2024. He was booked for felony battery under 243 (D) PC, with the booking number 6849174.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact West Los Angeles Robbery Detective Yagubyan at (213) 399-0135. For non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be made by calling the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org

Additionally, tips can be submitted through the “P3 Tips” mobile application by selecting the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.

