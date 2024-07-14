July 15, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Los Angeles Metro Train in West Adams

Photo: Metro.net

Suspects Have Been Charged With Murder in the Death of Juan Garcia

Two suspects have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Juan Garcia on a Los Angeles Metro train last month, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

A 20-year-old man, Oscar Martinez, and a 16-year-old teenager were arrested on Wednesday, July 10, as reported by KTLA 5 News. 

Garcia, a rider on the Metro, was shot in the head on June 21 on the E Line train in West Adams at the La Cienega and Jefferson stop. The crime brazenly occurred in front of a number of witnesses and Juan Garcia died on the scene. 

LAPD Capt. Jamie Bennett stated, as quoted by KTLA, “It appears there was some kind of argument between a group of males down here on the ground level. They ran up the stairs and boarded a train that had been waiting there to unload passengers. The shooting occurred on the train. Then the suspects left the platform running down the staircase.”

Originally, witnesses told police that there were three suspects involved but so far, only the two have been apprehended. The LAPD has released no other information on the third suspect. 

Oscar Martines and the teen have been charged with murder and Martinez has also been charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Bail was set at $2 million dollars and Martinez is still being held by police. 

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD.

News, Real Estate

LAPD and LASD Collaborate to Nab Group Responsible for Over 30 Residential Burglaries

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes...

