July 15, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Local Leaders and Law Enforcement React to Trump Assassination Attempt

Photo: Facebook

Reactions Emphasize the Need for Unity and Safety in Our Nation 

After the shocking news of the attempted assassination of former President and current Presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, law enforcement agencies and local leaders have made statements regarding the horrific incident that did claim one life, a member of the audience who was protecting his family. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, died at the scene. 

Phil Brock, Mayor of Santa Monica, said, via his Instagram account, “The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is despicable. Violence has no place in the democratic process. Our country votes through a peaceful, sometimes contentious process. There can never be a satisfactory resolution of our political differences through violence. My heart goes out to the victims of the rally in Pennsylvania. Once again, the need for stricter gun control laws in America is demonstrated, and the need for increased mental health support throughout our nation is evident. I pray that Mr. Trump fully recovers from his injury and that the families of those injured and deceased find solace in the prayers of our nation. It’s time to unite, not sow further division in the country we love so dearly.”

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Dominic Choi said via a statement on social media, “The LAPD is monitoring the shooting that occurred earlier today in Pennsylvania involving Former President Trump, and there is no known threat or connection to the City of Los Angeles. We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure Los Angeles remains safe.”

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said, via a social media statement, “We are closely monitoring the recent assassination attempt of former President Trump and working with our federal and regional partners to ensure the safety of our communities in LA County. The Department will continue to monitor this evolving incident and will be increasing patrol checks as a precaution. Currently, there are no specific or credible threats to LA County.”

Mayor Bass said, via social media, “What just happened today in Pennsylvania is unacceptable and tragic. Political violence has no place in our nation. I wish former President Trump a full recovery and my thoughts are with all of those impacted this evening.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Metro.net
News

Two Arrested in Fatal Shooting on Los Angeles Metro Train in West Adams

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

Suspects Have Been Charged With Murder in the Death of Juan Garcia Two suspects have been arrested and charged in...

Photo: Brentwood Community Council
News

Beloved Brentwood Monument Destroyed by Vandals on San Vincente Median

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

A Symbol of Community History and Dedication Found in Pieces One of Brentwood’s most cherished monuments was callously destroyed by...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to 35 Years to Life for Murder of Michael Latt

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

35 Years to Life for Woman Who Killed Social Justice Advocate Jameelah Michl was sentenced to 35 years to life...
News

Summer at Annenberg:Swim Daily and Watch the Sunset

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

By Susan Payne A unique, inclusive community destination along the Pacific Coast Highway of Santa Monica is inviting you to...
News, Video

(Video) Two Different Angles of a Firecracker Being Tossed Into a Garage in Brentwood

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

A series of incidents where teens threw firecrackers have been happening in Brentwood since April. In this case, the firework...

Photo: Los Angeles Board of Supervisors YouTube
News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Advocates for Long Covid Awareness and Safety Measures

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Brentwood Resident Speaks Out Opposing Mask Bans, Calling for Covid Protections in County Facilities Violet Affleck, daughter of actors Ben...
News

Enjoy Weekly Concerts Every Thursday Evening Until August 29 at The Culver Steps

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Culver City Free Summer Music Series Returns for the Summer The City of Culver City will host a free summer...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Formally Listed Their $68 Million Beverly Hills Mansion For Sale

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Amid Rumors, the Actors Have Placed Their Family Home on the Market Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially put...

Photo: Albertsons
News

Kroger and Albertsons Reveal List of Stores to be Divested in $25 Billion Merger

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Eleven Stores in West Los Angeles Among Locations to be Sold  The Kroger Company and Albertsons Companies Inc. have announced...
News, Video

(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m. @culvercitywlanews This Saprano singer is set to take the...

Photo: LADA
News

UCLA Student Housing Break-In Leads to Sexual Assault Charges

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Suspect Faces Up to 25 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Two Suspects in Late Night Armed ATM Robbery

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

Suspects Identified and Apprehended Following Investigation Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA Restaurant Week Returns to Celebrate Culinary Diversity With Amazing Deals

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

Special Menus at Hundreds of Local Restaurants from July 12 to July 26 Dine LA Restaurant Week will be returning...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Viral Tweet Spurs Screening of Michael Mann’s Miami Vice at the Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

Independent Theater to Showcase 2006 Film on July 13 Following Online Debate By Dolores Quintana Following an unexpected turn of...
News, Real Estate

LAPD and LASD Collaborate to Nab Group Responsible for Over 30 Residential Burglaries

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR