Local Leaders and Law Enforcement React to Trump Assassination Attempt

Reactions Emphasize the Need for Unity and Safety in Our Nation

After the shocking news of the attempted assassination of former President and current Presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, law enforcement agencies and local leaders have made statements regarding the horrific incident that did claim one life, a member of the audience who was protecting his family. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, died at the scene.

Phil Brock, Mayor of Santa Monica, said, via his Instagram account, “The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is despicable. Violence has no place in the democratic process. Our country votes through a peaceful, sometimes contentious process. There can never be a satisfactory resolution of our political differences through violence. My heart goes out to the victims of the rally in Pennsylvania. Once again, the need for stricter gun control laws in America is demonstrated, and the need for increased mental health support throughout our nation is evident. I pray that Mr. Trump fully recovers from his injury and that the families of those injured and deceased find solace in the prayers of our nation. It’s time to unite, not sow further division in the country we love so dearly.”

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Dominic Choi said via a statement on social media, “The LAPD is monitoring the shooting that occurred earlier today in Pennsylvania involving Former President Trump, and there is no known threat or connection to the City of Los Angeles. We will continue to work with our federal partners to ensure Los Angeles remains safe.”

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said, via a social media statement, “We are closely monitoring the recent assassination attempt of former President Trump and working with our federal and regional partners to ensure the safety of our communities in LA County. The Department will continue to monitor this evolving incident and will be increasing patrol checks as a precaution. Currently, there are no specific or credible threats to LA County.”

Mayor Bass said, via social media, “What just happened today in Pennsylvania is unacceptable and tragic. Political violence has no place in our nation. I wish former President Trump a full recovery and my thoughts are with all of those impacted this evening.”