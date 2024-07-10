Culver City Police Arrest Two Suspects in Late Night Armed ATM Robbery

Suspects Identified and Apprehended Following Investigation

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on June 20, 2024, at 1:19 a.m. on the 5600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. The suspects approached the victim at an ATM machine, demanding money and the victim’s cell phone. One of the suspects brandished a black semi-automatic rifle during the incident.

Following a thorough investigation, the Culver City Police Department identified the suspects. Joe Saldivar-Salazar, 22, of Los Angeles, was arrested on July 3, 2024, and Alexander Mejia, 21, also from Los Angeles, was arrested on July 5, 2024. Both suspects were booked at the Culver City Police Department jail.

Mejia remains in custody with bail set at $100,000, while Saldivar-Salazar has been released on bail.



If you have any information relevant to the investigation, please contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.