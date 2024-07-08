July 9, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Justice Department Reaches Settlement in Corruption Case Involving Holmby Hills Mansion

Photo: U.S. Department of the Treasury

Holmby Hills Property Linked to Former Armenian Official to Be Sold

The Justice Department announced today that it has reached a settlement in a civil forfeiture case involving a mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles owned by the family of Gagik Khachatryan, a former government official from Armenia.

In 2011, a trust benefiting Khachatryan’s sons purchased the property using funds provided by an Armenian businessman. At the time, Khachatryan was the highest-ranking official overseeing taxes and customs in Armenia. While Khachatryan’s sons claimed the funds were loans from the businessman, the United States alleged that these loans, which were repeatedly extended without repayment, were actually bribe payments. These payments are also the subject of ongoing criminal prosecutions in Armenia.

Under the settlement terms, the mansion will be forfeited to the United States, which will then sell the property at the highest market price. The United States will retain 85% of the net proceeds from the sale, with the remaining 15% going to Khachatryan’s sons and a corporation they own. The Attorney General has the authority to transfer forfeited property to any foreign country involved in the seizure or forfeiture. The offices involved in this case plan to recommend that some or all of the proceeds be transferred to Armenia.

“We do not tolerate corruption in the United States, and we will not allow foreign officials to use our country to facilitate their own corruption,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “Our recovery of these ill-gotten gains should send a message to corrupt officials throughout the world that they will find no safe harbor here.”

The FBI’s Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force (EOCTF) and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case. The EOCTF includes agencies such as the FBI, IRS-Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Glendale Police Department, Los Angeles Police Department, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office, and Armenian investigative authorities also provided critical assistance.

Assistant United States Attorney Maxwell Coll of the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section and Trial Attorney Hunter Smith of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS) prosecuted the case.

The Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative, led by MLARS in partnership with federal law enforcement agencies and U.S. Attorney’s Offices, aims to forfeit the proceeds of foreign official corruption. Individuals with information about potential proceeds of foreign corruption in the United States are encouraged to contact federal law enforcement or send tips to kleptocracy@usdoj.gov or https://tips.fbi.gov.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @culvercitywlanews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Makes Broad Stage Debut

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
News

Electric Lodge Hosts Summer Empowerment Fair

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...

Photo: Altered Innocence
Entertainment, News

“The Wedding of Vera Drew and Joker” Returns for One-Night-Only Screening Event

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

Special Screenings To Take Place in Additional Cities and 35mm Screening in LA Following a major North American theatrical rollout,...

Photo: Facebook
News

United Plane Loses Tire During LAX Takeoff; Man Tasered in Separate Airport Incident

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

Tire Incident Was the Second in Four Months, Plane Landed Safely  Early Saturday morning, a shirtless and barefoot man experiencing...

Photo: LA Pride
News

Federal Judge Blocks Biden’s Health Care Anti-Discrimination Rules for Transgender Americans

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

Ruling Cites Supreme Court Decision Overturning Chevron Precedent A federal judge in Mississippi ruled Wednesday that the Biden administration cannot...
News, Video

(Video) The Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice and the Return of Jason Neroni, Brunch Edition

July 7, 2024

Read more
July 7, 2024

The restaurant was very busy. The Daddio Breakfast and the Strawberry Inverted Tiramisu with Harry’s Berries are featured in this...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in UCLA Saxon Suites Sexual Assault Case, Students Don’t Feel Safe

July 7, 2024

Read more
July 7, 2024

Jeffrey Brewer Apprehended After Day-Long Search, Charged With Multiple Felonies Early Friday morning, July 5, a suspect unaffiliated with the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Two for DUI During Holiday Weekend

July 7, 2024

Read more
July 7, 2024

Increased Patrols Result in Arrests for Impaired Driving Culver City police arrested two drivers on July 5 on suspicion of...

Photo: IMDB/A24
Entertainment, Film, News

Film Review: MaXXXine

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

MaXXXine, the third installment in Ti West’s X film series, could potentially be the finale. However, writer and director West...

Photo: Los Angeles County Beaches
News

Health Department Issues Warnings for Multiple LA County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

Residents Advised to Avoid Swimming and Surfing, Free Movies Nights on Fridays The trend of Los Angeles County beaches being...

Photo: Office of the California Insurance Commissioner
News, Real Estate

State Farm Demands Rate Hikes for Homeowners, Condo Owners, and Renters in California

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

Insurance Commissioner Lara to Review State Farm’s Proposed Rate Increases State Farm has announced plans to raise rates for homeowners...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @culvercitywlanews Summer is back...
News

LACDMH Offers Spectrum of Services for LGBTQIA2-S+

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

“Am I ready to serve everyone as I think I am?” Providers of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Kill Hits Theaters This Weekend: An Action-Packed Thrill Ride on a Runaway Train

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Our Interview with Indian Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Kill is a new film that opens this weekend. It is the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR