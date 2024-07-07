Suspect Arrested in UCLA Saxon Suites Sexual Assault Case, Students Don’t Feel Safe

Jeffrey Brewer Apprehended After Day-Long Search, Charged With Multiple Felonies

Early Friday morning, July 5, a suspect unaffiliated with the university entered an apartment at UCLA’s Saxon Suites and sexually assaulted a student. The incident occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. The suspect fled to an unknown location following the assault.

The UCLA Police Department initiated an investigation. Detectives developed leads and, after a day-long search, located and apprehended the suspect at around 9:45 p.m. that same day. The victim and two witnesses positively identified the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Brewer, born October 3, 1982, was arrested on multiple charges: Assault with Intent to Commit a Felony, False Imprisonment, Burglary, and Forcible Sexual Penetration. Brewer is currently being held at the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate Reception Center. His bail is set at $1,050,000.

Chantal de la Cruz, a student who lives in the dorm, was quoted by NBC Los Angeles as saying, “A lot of bruins are upset at the university, like, they say they’re here to protect us, but where’s the protection? Honestly, I’m really ashamed of the university because over the last quarter, with the whole police situation and the encampment, now this.”

The student-organized Palestine Solidarity Encampment was attacked by a large group of vigilantes on April 30 and May 1 with no intervention from the UCLA Administration, UCPD, or local police until the early morning hours after Mayor Bass announced that the LAPD would be sent to the school.

To date, only one suspect has been arrested among the attackers, and the DA failed to press felony charges against Edan On, the suspect who was arrested. The next night, the UCLA Administration sent in the LAPD and CHP to disperse the camp, which resulted in multiple injuries and 200 arrests of students and faculty when the police used munitions and “less than lethal” weapons on the protesters. Ironically, Vice Chancellor Darnell Hunt said that the move was okayed by the UCLA Administration for “student safety.”



UCLA Police Department Detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 310-825-9371. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 310-794-5824 or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also use the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.