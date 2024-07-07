July 8, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect Arrested in UCLA Saxon Suites Sexual Assault Case, Students Don’t Feel Safe

Photo: Facebook

Jeffrey Brewer Apprehended After Day-Long Search, Charged With Multiple Felonies

Early Friday morning, July 5, a suspect unaffiliated with the university entered an apartment at UCLA’s Saxon Suites and sexually assaulted a student. The incident occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. The suspect fled to an unknown location following the assault.

The UCLA Police Department initiated an investigation. Detectives developed leads and, after a day-long search, located and apprehended the suspect at around 9:45 p.m. that same day. The victim and two witnesses positively identified the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Brewer, born October 3, 1982, was arrested on multiple charges: Assault with Intent to Commit a Felony, False Imprisonment, Burglary, and Forcible Sexual Penetration. Brewer is currently being held at the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate Reception Center. His bail is set at $1,050,000. 

 Chantal de la Cruz, a student who lives in the dorm, was quoted by NBC Los Angeles as saying, “A lot of bruins are upset at the university, like, they say they’re here to protect us, but where’s the protection? Honestly, I’m really ashamed of the university because over the last quarter, with the whole police situation and the encampment, now this.”

The student-organized Palestine Solidarity Encampment was attacked by a large group of vigilantes on April 30 and May 1 with no intervention from the UCLA Administration, UCPD, or local police until the early morning hours after Mayor Bass announced that the LAPD would be sent to the school. 

To date, only one suspect has been arrested among the attackers, and the DA failed to press felony charges against Edan On, the suspect who was arrested. The next night, the UCLA Administration sent in the LAPD and CHP to disperse the camp, which resulted in multiple injuries and 200 arrests of students and faculty when the police used munitions and “less than lethal” weapons on the protesters. Ironically, Vice Chancellor Darnell Hunt said that the move was okayed by the UCLA Administration for “student safety.” 

UCLA Police Department Detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 310-825-9371. Anonymous tips can be provided by calling the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 310-794-5824 or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also use the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: LA Pride
News

Federal Judge Blocks Biden’s Health Care Anti-Discrimination Rules for Transgender Americans

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

Ruling Cites Supreme Court Decision Overturning Chevron Precedent A federal judge in Mississippi ruled Wednesday that the Biden administration cannot...
News, Video

(Video) The Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice and the Return of Jason Neroni, Brunch Edition

July 7, 2024

Read more
July 7, 2024

The restaurant was very busy. The Daddio Breakfast and the Strawberry Inverted Tiramisu with Harry’s Berries are featured in this...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Arrest Two for DUI During Holiday Weekend

July 7, 2024

Read more
July 7, 2024

Increased Patrols Result in Arrests for Impaired Driving Culver City police arrested two drivers on July 5 on suspicion of...

Photo: IMDB/A24
Entertainment, Film, News

Film Review: MaXXXine

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

MaXXXine, the third installment in Ti West’s X film series, could potentially be the finale. However, writer and director West...

Photo: Los Angeles County Beaches
News

Health Department Issues Warnings for Multiple LA County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

Residents Advised to Avoid Swimming and Surfing, Free Movies Nights on Fridays The trend of Los Angeles County beaches being...

Photo: Office of the California Insurance Commissioner
News, Real Estate

State Farm Demands Rate Hikes for Homeowners, Condo Owners, and Renters in California

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

Insurance Commissioner Lara to Review State Farm’s Proposed Rate Increases State Farm has announced plans to raise rates for homeowners...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @culvercitywlanews Summer is back...
News

LACDMH Offers Spectrum of Services for LGBTQIA2-S+

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

“Am I ready to serve everyone as I think I am?” Providers of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Kill Hits Theaters This Weekend: An Action-Packed Thrill Ride on a Runaway Train

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Our Interview with Indian Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Kill is a new film that opens this weekend. It is the...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News

Illegal Fireworks Pose Risks in Los Angeles: Here’s How to Report Violations to Authorities

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Brentwood Community Faces Ongoing Issues, City and County Options for Reporting Fireworks, a hallmark of the Fourth of July holiday,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police and Fire Departments Urge Responsible Celebrations This Fourth of July

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Increased Patrols Targeting Impaired Drivers and Fireworks Violations During Holiday The Culver City Police Department is urging drivers to prioritize...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Returns to Unveil a Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3 In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma,...
News

LACDMH Encourages Residents to Take Action

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

For yourself, for your circle, for your community This spring and early summer, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Seek Help Finding Missing 75-Year-Old Woman

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Last Seen at Medical Facility; Suffers from Cognitive Impairment The Culver City Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance...

Photo: SMPD
News

DA George Gascón Announces Charges for Vicious Attacks on Two Women and a Teenager

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Jawann Garnett Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault on Santa Monica Beach Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR