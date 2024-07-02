July 3, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LACDMH Encourages Residents to Take Action

For yourself, for your circle, for your community

This spring and early summer, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) took action and encouraged residents to build resilience, manage stress and take care of their mental wellbeing.

Throughout the month of May – Mental Health Awareness Month – LACDMH’sTake Actionfor Mental Health L.A. County campaign partnered with local organizations and agencies to host events around Los Angeles that promoted mental health.

“We hosted several different community-based events to encourage residents to take action for themselves and increase awareness about mental health. We wanted to address the stigma head on, and address misconceptions about mental health. There’s no one size fits all and by raising awareness we hoped to promote empathy and understanding,” said Curley Bonds, M.D., LACDMH’s Chief Medical Officer.

Many of the events planned throughout May promoted wellness, meditation and include a mix of art and music,roundtable discussions, workshops, empowerment training, speakers, and more, in the eight service areas of Los Angeles County. Some events were scheduled into June, as well.

Although the events are passed, the department encourages residents to take action year round through many of the department’s ongoing mental health services and resources:

A recap of the 2024 Take Action Campaign will be available soon: https://www.takeactionla.com/about-us.

“These events were a place to openly talk about mental health and break down barriers. LACDMH volunteers and partner agencies were available on site to share resources,” Dr. Bonds added. “It’s incredibly important for us to take care of our whole self, including mental well-being, because it goes hand-in-hand with our physical health. It’s okay to seek help.”

If you are a victim, or witness of, a hate incident or hate crime, you can report the incident/crime by calling 211. To connect with the LACDMH Mental Health Help Line, call 1-800-854-7771. Dial 988 for suicide and crisis lifeline support.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @culvercitywlanews Summer is back...
News

LACDMH Offers Spectrum of Services for LGBTQIA2-S+

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

“Am I ready to serve everyone as I think I am?” Providers of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Kill Hits Theaters This Weekend: An Action-Packed Thrill Ride on a Runaway Train

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Our Interview with Indian Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat Kill is a new film that opens this weekend. It is the...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News

Illegal Fireworks Pose Risks in Los Angeles: Here’s How to Report Violations to Authorities

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Brentwood Community Faces Ongoing Issues, City and County Options for Reporting Fireworks, a hallmark of the Fourth of July holiday,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police and Fire Departments Urge Responsible Celebrations This Fourth of July

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Increased Patrols Targeting Impaired Drivers and Fireworks Violations During Holiday The Culver City Police Department is urging drivers to prioritize...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Returns to Unveil a Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3 In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma,...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Seek Help Finding Missing 75-Year-Old Woman

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Last Seen at Medical Facility; Suffers from Cognitive Impairment The Culver City Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance...

Photo: SMPD
News

DA George Gascón Announces Charges for Vicious Attacks on Two Women and a Teenager

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Jawann Garnett Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault on Santa Monica Beach Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced...

Photo: Official
News

Dr. Tim Cottrell Appointed as New Head of Brentwood School

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Cottrell to succeed Dr. Mike Riera in July 2025 Brentwood School’s Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Tim Cottrell as...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Los Angeles County Areas

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

High temperatures in the forecast from July 2 to July 8 The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an...

Photo: Instagram: Los Angeles LGBT Center
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles LGBT Center Condemns Supreme Court Decision on Homelessness

July 1, 2024

Read more
July 1, 2024

Grants Pass Decision Criticized for Perpetuating Injustice and Risk for LGBTQ+  The Los Angeles LGBT Center has strongly criticized the...

Photo: Instagram: Kamala Harris
News, politics

Kamala Harris Addresses Concerns Over Biden’s Debate Performance at Brentwood Fundraiser

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

VP Defends Biden’s Contrast with Trump, Despite Post-Debate Criticism Vice President Kamala Harris addressed concerns over President Biden’s recent performance...

Photo: LAHSA
News

LAHSA Reports Decline in Los Angeles Homelessness in 2024

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

Decreases in Unsheltered Populations, Shelter Numbers Go Up The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the results of the...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Ask Other Victims, Witnesses to Come Forward in Hollywood Sexual Assault Case

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

Multiple Allegations Against Man Posing as Modeling Agent Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau’s Special Assault Section...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Robbery Victim Rams Getaway Car, Leading to Fatal Crash in Los Angeles

June 30, 2024

Read more
June 30, 2024

Suspects Flee on Foot After Firing at Victim; LAPD Investigates A 21-year-old man was robbed near West Adams Boulevard and...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR