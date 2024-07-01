Dr. Tim Cottrell Appointed as New Head of Brentwood School

Cottrell to succeed Dr. Mike Riera in July 2025

Brentwood School’s Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Tim Cottrell as the next Head of School, beginning in July 2025. Dr. Cottrell is currently entering his 13th year as Head of School at Iolani School, which serves 2,200 K-12 students in Honolulu.

The search began in January after the current Head of School, Dr. Mike Riera, who has led Brentwood School since 2011, announced that the 2024-25 school year would be his last. Board of Trustees Chair Adam Cohn, Vice Chair Laura Dudley, and trustee and former Board Chair Tom Gordon led a nine-member Head of School Search Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome a leader of Dr. Cottrell’s talent and accomplishments, an experienced educator who readily came to understand — and embrace — Brentwood’s culture and core values,” said the Search Committee co-chairs in a letter to the Brentwood School community.

Dr. Cottrell was selected after a thorough search that considered candidates from across the country and the world. “I am deeply grateful to the entire Brentwood community and eagerly anticipate many years of service to Brentwood,” said Dr. Cottrell. “I look forward to sharing the passion that goes into the joyful work of educating young people.”

Under Dr. Cottrell’s leadership, Iolani School has been named Best Large Company Workplace, Best Private High School, Most Diverse Private High School, and Best High School for STEM in Hawaii. Among his many achievements at Iolani, Dr. Cottrell spearheaded the development of two innovation centers, introduced Hawaiian language instruction, honoring Hawaii’s diverse cultures, expanded enrollment and endowment funding, and taught numerous classes.

Prior to Iolani, he headed The Harley School in Rochester, NY; was Chief Communication and Information Officer at The Lawrenceville (NJ) School; founded Princeton Teaching Associates Software; and was EVP/COO of Construction eMarkets. He has degrees in chemical engineering: a bachelor’s from Syracuse University and a master’s and PhD from Princeton, where he received the Excellence in Teaching Award four times.

Brentwood School is fortunate to welcome a leader who can build on the strong foundation that Dr. Mike Riera created and stewarded while carrying Brentwood School confidently into the future.