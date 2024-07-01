Culver City Police Seek Help Finding Missing 75-Year-Old Woman

Last Seen at Medical Facility; Suffers from Cognitive Impairment

The Culver City Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Sylvia Dorsey, 75, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 26, around 6:30 a.m. at a medical facility in the 3800 block of Delmas Terrace.

Dorsey, who suffers from cognitive impairment and mental health disorders, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes and carrying books.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black eyes and short black hair. Authorities believe she left the medical facility on foot.

Anyone with information about Dorsey’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6202 or Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120.