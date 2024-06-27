LA Metro Board Approves Creation of In-House Police Force to Address Transit Crime Surge

New Transit Community Public Safety Department to Roll Out Over Five Years

The LA Metro Board of Directors has voted to establish an in-house police force in response to the increase in violent crimes across the transit system.

The proposed “Transit Community Public Safety Department” (TCPSD) aims to create a dedicated public safety department over a five-year transition period. The board will discuss the plan today, which includes a four-week training program for recruits and a zone-based deployment model for officers.

Metro currently allocates $194 million annually to a multi-agency contract for transit safety. The new proposal outlines four service models, with costs ranging from $155 million to $214 million.

Deputy Chief Robert Gunner highlighted the importance of a focused transit police force, stating, “You will see dedicated metro police with their primary focus on transit services.” The plan also includes the deployment of 141 transit ambassadors and additional homeless ambassadors on a daily basis.