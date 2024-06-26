Two Separate Incidents in Castle Heights: One Fatality and a Serious Car Accident

CHP Seeks Driver After Sedan Rolls Over on 10 Freeway

The Castle Heights neighborhood was the scene of two separate incidents, one fatality and one serious car accident.

The fatality was discovered at the corner of National Boulevard and Castle Heights. An unresponsive female was discovered next to a car parked at the curb at around 11:41 a.m. by the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the site as well. The Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting a death investigation and has no further information at this time.

According to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson, a small sedan flew off the westbound 10 Freeway at the National Boulevard exit and rolled over at approximately 2:50 p.m. The CHP did not have many details to offer since the sedan’s occupant left on foot before the CHP arrived. It is not known if the driver sustained any injuries, if anyone else was in the car at the time of the accident, or how the accident occurred.

The CHP has not found the driver at this time and is seeking more information. If you have any information or witnessed the accident, please call the West Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.