Watch the Biden/Trump Debate Live: Free Screening Event at The Hammer Museum

The Museum Will Host a Live Screening of the Presidential Debate on June 27

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, join The Hammer Museum for a live screening of the Joe Biden/Donald Trump debate on CNN. This live-streaming event offers voters an opportunity to come together and watch the debate. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be the moderators for this highly anticipated clash of words.

Doors will open at 5:30 PM, with the debate beginning promptly at 6:00 PM.

For those planning to attend, admission is free. Seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Simply pick up your ticket at the box office, which opens one hour before the event starts.

Parking: Valet parking is available on Lindbrook Drive for $15 (cash only). Self-parking is available under the museum with rates of $8 for the first three hours with museum validation and $3 for each additional 20 minutes, with a $22 daily maximum. An $8 flat rate is available after 6 PM on weekdays and all day on weekends.