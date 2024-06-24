Violence Erupts at Protest Outside Adas Torah Synagogue in Pico Robertson

Seven Reporters Attacked, Protesters Bear Sprayed, Chaos in West LA

Violence broke out at a protest at the Adas Torah Synagogue in the Pico Robertson district. The Palestinian Youth Movement organized the protest to object to an alleged sale of Palestinian land scheduled to take place at the Synagogue. An ad in the Jewish Journal confirmed the real estate meetings and potential sales were to take place at Adas Torah on Sunday, June 23. Sales of occupied land are illegal under international law.

Not long after the beginning of the protest at 12:00, a large group of pro-Israeli counter-protesters arrived, and things first got tense, and then violence erupted. The LAPD was there but did little to check the violence.

The protest and attacks went on for several hours, so it is impossible to show you the entire incident, but here are some videos showing many disturbing things that took place. Be aware that these videos and photographs from the reporters who were there contain scenes of violence, blood, profanity, and other distressing content.

LAPD just rolled in- so far everyone is cramed onto the same side of the sidewalk pic.twitter.com/DGUJ1SjCP3 — LEFT COAST RIGHT WATCH (@LCRWnews) June 23, 2024

Anger began to rise.

Another scuffle- tbh this all pretty terrifying it's VERY hostile pic.twitter.com/3YAAmMEUNM — LEFT COAST RIGHT WATCH (@LCRWnews) June 23, 2024

Then chaos erupted, with multiple assaults happening all over Pico Boulevard.

One of the men who was at the attack on the UCLA encampment bear-sprayed at least two people during the time when the pro-Isreali counter-protesters were chasing the protesters down side streets.

A pro Israel marcher assaulting a pro Palestine protester with bear mace. The pro Israel marcher went off to bear mace other pro Palestine protesters. pic.twitter.com/nB2plPj10d — Shay Horse (@HuntedHorse) June 24, 2024

Seven reporters were attacked, and the phones of three of the reporters were stolen. Two were recovered, but Sergio Olmos of Cal Matters lost his for good. The reporter in this video is Sean Beckner-Carmitchel, also known as A Cat With News on Twitter, and he was attacked and punched while trying to get his phone back.

The wild part of Sean being attacked is that I’m pretty sure he’s Jewish.



Is he just simply being attacked for reporting? pic.twitter.com/9FTZbSb6la — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) June 24, 2024

A rabbi had been doing his best to keep the peace, but the pro-Israeli counter-protesters grabbed his kippah off of his head, and protesters and the reporter had to admonish them for disrespecting a rabbi.

As some pro-Palestinian protesters were leaving, a small group of pro-Israel protesters followed and briefly attempted to block their vehicles. A rabbi’s headwear was removed by pro-Israel demonstrators. They’ve shouted and threatened him a few times for attempting to keep peace pic.twitter.com/CNUYtHy6yQ — acatwithnews (@ACatWithNews) June 23, 2024

Some outlets are spreading disinformation. In this video, a man with long hair is being held down, but Los Angeles Magazine reposted the video, claiming that it showed a Jewish woman being beaten without checking on the accuracy of the statement. It was not true.

🚨BREAKING: [TRIGGER WARNING]￼

Violent clashes erupted outside an LA synagogue between pro-Palestinian protestors and Jewish people.



Video reportedly showing a Jewish woman being attacked by protestors sparks cries for law enforcement intervention.pic.twitter.com/pOj1H6zJ7m — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) June 24, 2024

This is the man who was on the ground and had reportedly shoved reporter Kate Burns, who took this video.

The man appears to be doing the Seig Heil gesture in this photo.

“Jewish woman” being beaten up (man who seems to be doing a sieg heil) https://t.co/vlQqEo5QHW pic.twitter.com/Rghh0cDaGc — aster (@ArsonAtDennys) June 24, 2024

This is the video of Kate Burns’ phone being stolen by a counter-protester. At the end of the video, she recovers her phone and asks nearby LAPD officers for help, and they ignore her.

This is the last of my footage @ACatWithNews being assulted other journo's trying to break it up then a guy in the white shirt steals my phone, someone see else steals my hat and mask, trips me, then when he sees the cops he throws my phone pic.twitter.com/WsKZ0j96PK — LEFT COAST RIGHT WATCH (@LCRWnews) June 24, 2024

Finally, a disturbing incident of racism reared its head during the latter part of the protest when a counter-protester used a variation of the N-word as a slur against Arab people. Please be aware that this video contains the use of that slur. The video is not embedded because of the use of that slur.

https://x.com/FilmThePoliceLA/status/1805075089102455161