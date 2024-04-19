April 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Make Science Your Destination This Summer

Destination Science is the fun science day camp for curious kids with over 15 STEM activities weekly, three science stations per day, games, challenges, friendship and fun. 

Since 2000, Destination Science has proudly focused on science-based activities to encourage year-round learning. As campers gain knowledge about the world around them, Destination Science encourages character development and practices century life skills like perseverance, collaboration, creativity and problem solving. 

This summer, campers, ages 5-11, can choose from three well-rounded camp themes that encourages learning and accomplishment: Superhero Physics Fun Camp, DinoBot Builders & Crazy Chem Lab, or Space Base Astronaut camp. 

“Destination Science is the perfect blend of young children making new friends under the caring facilitation of our trained staff and simultaneously being introduced to science vocabulary, concepts and a sense of accomplishment through perseverance,” said Kathy Heraghty, Program Director. 

Participants in Superhero Physics Fun Camp build a souped-up superhero car and dive into superpower science using the laws of motion, circuitry, rotational forces, speed of light, muscle fibers, states of matter, optical illusions, sensors and sound science. 

In DinoBot Builders & Crazy Chem Lab, campers become paleontologists and uncover ancient fossils with excavating tools while exploring paleontology, prehistoric reptiles, engineering design and tools, energy, symmetry of atoms, elasticity, chemical reaction, electricity and sound science. 

Lastly, Space Base Astronaut invites participants to build an astro space colony and a solar motorized Mars rover and discover what living things need, design, climate, forces acting on structures, solar power, obstacles, geothermal energy, lava, aerodynamics, sensors and planetary systems.  

“It’s not always the easier project to complete, but one that is satisfying when they do make it to the end. We often use the phrase ‘not yet’ because accomplishment something they didn’t think they could do is what makes our program different from recreational-based camps,” she said. 

“Every camp is a huge value to the kids in the summer. They are doing science, immersing themselves with rich vocabulary and being introduced to a concept and seeing it come to fruition, it is the perfect connection for the five days we are together,” Heraghty said. 

Destination Science has four locations in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, El Segundo and Studio City. Camps start in June. To learn more, visit destinationscience.org/programs.

