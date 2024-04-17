Brentwood Art Center: Kids Explore Fundamentals of Drawing, Painting and Mixed Media

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic and 17th in Santa Monica.

Known for its outstanding programming, the nonprofit has provided arts education to children, teens, adults and veterans for more than 50 years, encouraging creative self-expression and skill building in a supportive environment.

This summer, the Center is hosting weekly Art Camps for students up to 12 years old, aligned with the California Visual and Performing Arts Standards. Each day of camp is different and varies in subject. Students will explore different media such as drawing, painting, collage and watercolor.

“We have a longstanding history in the community. We’ve seen generations of families, parents that came as campers when they were kids, who are now bringing their children to us to learn the foundations. There is so much love for this school, it’s wonderful,” said Amy Gantman, the Center’s executive director.

Summer camps run weekly starting June 17 through August 16. For a full week of camp, the cost is $650. For Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the cost is $390. For Tuesday and Thursday, the cost is $260. Cost of supplies is included in the tuition. Need-based scholarships are available.

The Center also offers art programs for teens during the summer, a mix of immersive drawing mediums to learn the foundations and fundamentals of drawing.

To learn more about summer Art Camps, and see all of the year-round classes, camps, events and programming Brentwood Art Center has to offer, visit brentwoodart.org.