Wise Readers to Leaders Launches Free Summer Literacy Camp for Students in Need

Nonprofit Organization Provides Educational Support and Enrichment Opportunities

Wise Readers to Leaders (WRTL), a nonprofit organization, is once again launching its free, six-week literacy and enrichment camp program. Aimed at families who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year, the program provides educational support for students who have completed Kindergarten through 8th grade. You can apply for the program here.

Since its inception in 2012, the WRTL Literacy camp has successfully prevented the dreaded “summer slide” for hundreds of students annually. This year, the organization is also addressing academic setbacks experienced during the pandemic, ensuring that students have access to the resources they need to thrive.

The program offers an innovative and exciting literacy curriculum, engaging enrichment activities, and experiential learning opportunities through field trips. Emphasizing literacy skills, the WRTL curriculum aims to instill a love for reading, build self-confidence, and promote social-emotional learning among participants.

Undergraduate and graduate students, known as Literacy Leaders, lead the program, supported by high school volunteers, referred to as Junior Literacy Leaders, who serve as mentors and role models.

Key Details of the Wise Readers to Leaders Summer Literacy Camp:

Dates: June 17 – July 26

Time: 8 am – 3 pm daily

Attendance Requirement: Students must attend the entire program, with no sessions held on June 19, July 4, or July 5.

Meals: Free nutritious breakfast, snacks, and lunches provided.

Application Deadline: April 15, 2024

Applications for the program are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limited capacity. Students not initially accepted will be placed on a waitlist.

For high school students interested in volunteering, WRTL offers Junior Literacy Leader (JLL) positions, you can apply here.

For inquiries and additional information, contact WRTL at wrtl@wisereaderstoleaders.org.

Wise Readers to Leaders is committed to providing equal opportunities for all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, gender, age, or disability. Discrimination in any form is not tolerated within the organization.

However, it’s important to note that Wise Readers to Leaders cannot guarantee accommodation for every child who signs up for the summer program.