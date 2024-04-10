April 11, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Woman Allegedly Tweets Apocalyptic Messages Before Woodland Hills/Culver City Murder-Suicide

Photo: Facebook

Social Media Posts Precede Tragic Events at Family’s Home and on the 405 Freeway

Reports have surfaced that a 34-year-old woman who stabbed her boyfriend, Jaelen Chaney, to death in Woodland Hills and then ejected her two daughters, one who was an infant of 8 months and another who was nine years old, out into traffic on the 405 freeway in Culver City, was tweeting erratic apocalyptic conspiracy theories on social media according to multiple media reports and the Los Angeles Police Department. Chaney was an Air Force mechanic, and the couple were not married. 

Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson, also known as MysticxLipstick or Ayoka on Twitter, describes herself as a recording artist @__Ayoka__, Astrologer, and Reiki Master Teacher; she tweeted this message on her Twitter page on Friday, “WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE. EVERYONE WHO HAS EARS LISTEN. YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW. IF YOU BELIEVE A NEW WORLD IS POSSIBLE FOR THE PEOPLE RT NOW. 

THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE!!!! REPOST TO MAKE THE CHOICE FOR THE COLLECTIVE.”

This was Friday, which was only three days before she committed the murders and committed suicide by running her Porsche SUV into a tree while driving 100 miles an hour. In between, she also retweeted a message about Donald Trump coins for sale, and then finally, on the day of the murders, retweeted a message from an account called Q the Storm, an allegedly QAnon-related account that sends out coded messages from devotees of the QAnon conspiracy.

The message read, “ALERT: THIS IS THE FINAL WARNING.

TURN NOTIFICATIONS ON.
DO NOT LOOK AT THE ECLIPSE.

SOMETHING BIG IS COMING …”

On Monday, around 3:30 a.m., the couple was heard fighting, and later that morning, a neighbor discovered “blood everywhere,” according to KTLA.com, and the door of the couple’s apartment ajar. Chaney was found inside the apartment dead from multiple stab wounds. The children were found near Howard Hughes Parkway in Culver City, the infant died in the road, and the eight-year-old was able to run to the side of the freeway after suffering injuries and being taken to the hospital by the authorities.

