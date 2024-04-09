April 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

Roll out the .. robots. 

An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed to encourage open creativity, deep exploration and project-based learning. 

Rolling Robots, founded by aerospace engineers Bing Jiang and Dr. George Kirkman, is home to several world-class competition teams from Los Angeles, which continue to win numerous top awards at the VEX Robotics World Championship. 

“I believe every kid is a genius to begin with. And as we equip and train them with more technical tools, and they achieve success along the way through designing robots, coding, practicing teamwork and experience defeat, but getting back up, which puts them on the path to become a true tech genius,” said Jiang. 

During weekly summer camps, kids ages 5 to 15 are welcome to explore Rolling Robots’ camps in a non-competition format, designed to spark a budding interest in robotics and STEM. Participants, divided into age groups, learn technical tools, the engineering process and creative thinking through hands-on work. 

Camps start as early as June 3rd in multiple cities in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura Counties. Sessions run one week at a time, Monday through Friday, morning and afternoon, or full day camps are available. 

“For younger age groups, it’s best for them to do half days, but for older kids, we designed the camps with different topics for a full day experience,” Jiang said. 

Junior robot builders and little engineers build take-home robots each day of camp and learn about different engineering professions. For ages 7-8, campers learn about Lego coding and robot building. Campers ages 8-12 and higher learn VEX IQ robot build and code, as well as C++ coding for VEX robots and Minecraft and Roblox game design, depending on the chosen camp. 

For those campers who want to continue building robots throughout the year, eventually, they can join robotics competition teams and use other complex systems and strategies for competition.

“These competitions inspire children to learn more and foster organization in a student-centered program. We are both coaches and mentors, teaching them basic things, but ultimately, having the student decide, what do I want to do? What strategies do I want to play? Students are always the center of the activity — during the school year and during summer camps,” Jiang said. 

To learn more about Rolling Robots and find a camp location near you, visit RollingRobots.com.

