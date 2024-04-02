April 3, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro Completes Tunneling for D Line Subway Extension in Los Angeles

Photo: Metro LA

Major Construction Milestone Connects Downtown and West LA

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has reached a significant milestone in its D Line Subway Extension Project, marking the completion of tunneling that will link downtown L.A. with West L.A.

This achievement comes after safely navigating one of the busiest and most geologically demanding urban corridors in both the Los Angeles region and the nation.

“This safe completion of tunneling through this part of Los Angeles is a milestone in Metro’s work to expand fast and reliable public transit across the region,” said Karen Bass, L.A. City Mayor and Metro Board Chair. “When completed, the D Line extension will make Metro transit available to 53,300 more weekday riders traveling between Downtown Los Angeles and the Westside. Thank you to all of the construction workers who have given their time and talent to successfully complete the tunneling.”

With tunneling now finished, Metro will continue collaborating with its two contractors in a joint venture with Skanska-Traylor-Shea and Tutor-Perini/O&G to finalize seven new underground stations spanning across three sections: from Wilshire/Western to Wilshire/La Cienega, Wilshire/La Cienega to Century City, and Century City to Westwood.

Employing the latest Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology, contractors excavated approximately 40-60 feet per day to facilitate the tunneling process. The state-of-the-art TBMs, measuring 400 feet in length and 21 feet in diameter, utilized closed-face, pressurized TBM technology to minimize ground settlement during excavation. Additionally, the machines lined the tunnel with precast concrete segments bolted together to form secure rings, ensuring water- and gas-tightness to mitigate associated risks.

“The D Line Subway Extension is one of the most complex engineering feats that Metro has undertaken,” said Lindsey Horvath, Chair of the LA County Board of Supervisors and Metro Board Member. “Its complexity is matched by the immense value the project will bring to Los Angeles when it opens and carries 30,000 daily riders through one of our densest and most job-rich regions.”

Throughout the five-year tunneling process, Metro confronted and surmounted various technical challenges, such as gassy ground, tar sands, and abandoned oil wells. Near the La Brea Tarpits, the advanced TBMs navigated through tar sands and employed horizontal directional drillings to identify and remove potential obstacles, including unmapped and abandoned oil wells beneath Beverly Hills High School.

“Congratulations to Metro and its contractors for reaching a critical milestone for the D Line Subway Extension,” said L.A. County Supervisor and Metro Board Member Holly J. Mitchell. “We are one major step closer to a Los Angeles where everyone has access to all the cultural and economic resources the region has to offer.”

“Now that tunneling is complete, it won’t be long before Metro completes this mega-project and makes it possible for everyone to travel from downtown L.A. to West L.A. in under 30 minutes,” said Katy Yaroslavsky, L.A. City Council Member and Metro Board Member. “This subway extension will catalyze ridership on the entire Metro System in the years ahead, bringing many thousands of new riders throughout Metro’s transit system.”

“The end of tunneling work on this project is a triumph of engineering, planning and execution. Our construction team undertook a painstaking process that helped us keep everyone in these communities safe and deliver a better project for the people of L.A. County,” said Stephanie Wiggins, Metro CEO. “We have proven yet again our capability to safely tunnel underneath a range of different structures as well as sensitive and historic sites.”

The forecasted openings are 2025 for Section 1, 2026 for Section 2, and 2027 for Section 3 of the project.

Metro funded the project locally through the 2008 Measure R and 2016 Measure M voter-approved transportation sales tax measures, with federal funding matching approximately half of the project’s overall cost.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS
News

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Faces Preservation Vote in Los Angeles City Council

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Debate Over Designating Actress’s Last Home Historical Landmark Intensifies Marilyn Monroe is a beloved icon, but the neighborhood where one...

Photo: Official
News

LA County Provides Free Gun Safety Locks to Combat Accidental Shootings

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Initiative Aims to Reduce Tragic Incidents Involving Firearms In a bid to tackle the public health crisis of gun violence,...

Photo: Youtube Screenshot
News, Real Estate

Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of...
News, Video

(Video) Giant Spinning Statue of David Lynch Unveiled in Santa Monica

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

The Surreal Artwork is the Latest Addition to Santa Monica’s Public Art Scene @culvercitywlanews The latest addition to Santa Monica’s...

Photo: Caltrans District 7
News

Caltrans Reopens I-405 Off-Ramps in Sepulveda Pass After Sinkhole Repair

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Commuters Can Navigate Freely as Off-Ramps Resume Operation Commuters in the Sepulveda Pass area can breathe a sigh of relief...

Photo: Courtesy of Masters of Taste
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in the Finest Food and Drink for a Charitable Cause at the Masters of Taste 2024

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

L.A.’s Premier Food and Beverage Festival in Support of Union Station Homeless Services It is once again time for Masters...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City PD Hosts Community Meeting on Racial Identity Profiling Act (RIPA) Report

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Join the Dialogue on Police Accountability and Transparency The Culver City Police Department is inviting the community to participate in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Controller Warns of Proposed Drastic Measures to Address Budget Crisis

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Controller Reveals City’s Startling Proposal to Counter Looming Budget Deficit. Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Meijia released a budget deficit update...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Apprehend Burglary Suspect, Recover Stolen Items

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Police Response Leads to Arrest and Return of Victim’s Belongings The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) apprehended a burglary suspect...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California’s Fast Food Minimum Wage Hike Sparks Controversy

March 31, 2024

Read more
March 31, 2024

Assembly Bill 1228 Raises Minimum Wage to $20 per Hour Starting on Monday, April 1, a big change will occur...
News, Video

(Video) Series A Coffee Now Open in Beverly Hills at 8328 Wilshire Blvd

March 29, 2024

Read more
March 29, 2024

Located in the space that formerly housed a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Try the Black Pearl Iced Coffee. @culvercitywlanews...

Photo: Youtube: Screenshot KTLA 5 News
News

Los Angeles Fire Department Responds to Multi-Vehicle Collision Involving MTA Bus

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Firefighters and Paramedics Assess 14 Individuals, Transport Several to Hospital Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters and paramedics responded to...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles County Braces for Heavy Rain, Snow, and Possible Thunderstorms Over Weekend

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Alerts for Flooding and Possible Tornado  According to the latest reports from the National Weather Service...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Two Men Charged in Murder of Sidney Barrett Morris at L.A. Live Restaurant

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

DA Gascón Announces Charges; LAPD Chief Choi Expresses Condolences.  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced murder charges Tuesday...

Photo: Official
News

Cantonese Dim Sum Master Chef Tony Opens Hollywood Dim Sum at TCL Chinese Theatre

March 27, 2024

Read more
March 27, 2024

Experience Exquisite Dim Sum Creations in the Heart of Hollywood 97 years after its founding, the TCL Chinese Theatre will...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR