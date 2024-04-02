Caltrans Reopens I-405 Off-Ramps in Sepulveda Pass After Sinkhole Repair

Commuters Can Navigate Freely as Off-Ramps Resume Operation

Commuters in the Sepulveda Pass area can breathe a sigh of relief as the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the reopening of crucial off-ramps along Interstate 405 (1-405).

Effective immediately, both the southbound 1-405 off-ramp to Skirball Center Drive and the northbound 1-405 off-ramp to Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive are now accessible to motorists.

The closure stemmed from a sinkhole that emerged on the northbound off-ramp back in February, attributed to atypical rainfall that overwhelmed the existing drainage infrastructure. The deluge triggered the rupture of a drainage pipe beneath the ramp, which instigated the damage. However, diligent efforts by repair crews have resulted in the successful restoration of the off-ramps. Caltrans emphasizes the importance of staying informed about real-time traffic conditions, which can be accessed through Quickmap. Additionally, motorists are urged to exercise caution in work zones and adhere to reduced speed limits.