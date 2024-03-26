March 27, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Department to Conduct High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Operation

Photo: Facebook

Operation Targets Hazardous Traffic Violations on the West End

The Culver City Police Department announced plans to conduct a high visibility traffic enforcement operation on the west end of Culver City on Wednesday afternoon, March 27th.

The operation aims to crack down on hazardous traffic violations such as speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, unsafe lane changes, seatbelt violations, and more. Culver City police officers will be stationed strategically to monitor and enforce traffic laws in the targeted area.

The primary goal of the operation is to encourage safe driving habits among motorists and remind everyone to obey traffic laws for the safety of all road users. The police department emphasized the importance of compliance with traffic regulations to prevent accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and adhere to all traffic laws during the enforcement operation. The Culver City Police Department urged the public’s cooperation to make the roadways safer for everyone.

