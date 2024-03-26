March 27, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Attorney for Sean “Diddy” Combs Denounces Investigation as “Witch Hunt”

Photo: Facebook

Legal Representative Criticizes Probe Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Inquiry

An attorney representing Sean “Diddy” Combs criticized the investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul, labeling it a “witch hunt” and decrying the “gross overuse of military-level force.” Aaron Dyer, Combs’ attorney, asserted that the accusations against his client were “meritless” and clarified that Combs had not been arrested, according to ABC 7 News.

The searches, conducted in both Los Angeles and Miami, were part of a federal sex trafficking inquiry involving Combs, according to sources familiar with the matter. Allegations of rape, sex trafficking, and other abuses have been levied against Combs by four women in civil lawsuits. Combs has vehemently denied all claims of sexual misconduct.

Multiple women have reportedly spoken with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, prompting the dispatch of agents to gather evidence corroborating their accounts. During the execution of the search warrant at Combs’ Westside L.A. residence, his sons were detained outside, a standard procedure in such circumstances, as per law enforcement sources.

This is the full text of Sean Combs’ lawyer, Aaron Dyer: “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.

Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested, nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.

There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department to Conduct High Visibility Traffic Enforcement Operation

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

Operation Targets Hazardous Traffic Violations on the West End The Culver City Police Department announced plans to conduct a high...

Photo: Facebook
News

Historic Union Contract Ratified by Thousands of Hotel Workers At 34 Hotels

March 26, 2024

Read more
March 26, 2024

UNITE HERE Local 11 Negotiates Agreement Ensuring Wage Increases  Hotel workers, who spearheaded the largest hotel strike in modern U.S....

Photo: Human Rights Campaign
News

Human Rights Campaign’s Los Angeles Dinner Celebrates LGBTQ+ Advocacy and Unity

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

Notable Figures Gathered to Champion LGBTQ+ Rights and Combat Discrimination By Aneesha Pappy  The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s...

Photo: Facebook
News

California Bars and Nightclubs Must Offer Drug Testing Devices Starting July 1

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

New Law Mandates License Holders to Provide Drug Testing Kits to Patrons Beginning July 1, establishments with Type 48 licenses...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Opinion: West Los Angeles Needs to Care about Veteran Homelessness

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

By Kelly Kravchuk  Veteran homelessness is a public health concern that impacts my West Los Angeles community. As a USC...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City City Council Recap: Bruce Lee Alley, Historical Discrimination Study, Women’s History Month

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

Council Deliberates on Racial Equity, Infrastructure Upgrades, and Fire Department Strategic Plan The Culver City Council convened its latest session...

Photo: Facebook
News

Federal Agents Raid Property Linked to Music Mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs In Holmby Hills

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

Authorities Conduct Searches in Los Angeles as Part of Ongoing Sex Trafficking Probe Federal agents from the Department of Homeland...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Biden Signs Government Funding Bill with Ban on Pride Flags at Embassies

March 25, 2024

Read more
March 25, 2024

White House Vows Repeal Amid Controversy Over LGBTQ Provision President Biden signed a huge government funding package on Saturday, which...

Photo: Urbal Architecture
News, Real Estate

Staples Store in Westchester Could Become a Senior Housing Complex

March 24, 2024

Read more
March 24, 2024

Redevelopment Plans Unveiled for Property Near LAX The current site of a Staples retail store near Los Angeles International Airport...

Photo: Getty Photos, LA Controller’s Office
News, Real Estate

City of Los Angeles Pays Nearly Half a Billion in Liability Claims Over Four Years

March 24, 2024

Read more
March 24, 2024

LA Controller’s Report Reveals Significant Payouts from General Fund LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia has continued to audit the City...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Infamous Beverly Hills Mansion Where Menéndez Brothers Committed Murders Sells for $17 Million

March 24, 2024

Read more
March 24, 2024

Notorious Property Closes Deal Exactly 28 Years After Conviction A mansion in Beverly Hills, California, notorious for being the site...
News

Former Beverly Hills Therapist Indicted for Alleged Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

March 24, 2024

Read more
March 24, 2024

Suspect Faces Federal Charges Following Investigation into Online Activity A former licensed marriage and family therapist based in Beverly Hills...
News, Video

(Video) WhistlePig Whiskey’s Maple Syrup Cocktails with the Cast of Super Troopers at The Grove

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

Broken Lizard Comedy Troupe and stars of Supertroopers and Club Dread, have an arresting good time with fans at this...

Photo: Official
News

California Attorney General Announces Charges in Organized Retail Theft Case

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Three Suspects Accused of Targeting High-End Retail Stores Across the State California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced charges against...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

 A Violent Attack on Man Riding a Scooter in West Hollywood; Suspect Remains at Large

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Victim Hospitalized After Unprovoked Attack on Sidewalk The perpetrator is still on the loose after a violent assault in West...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR