Attorney for Sean “Diddy” Combs Denounces Investigation as “Witch Hunt”

Legal Representative Criticizes Probe Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Inquiry

An attorney representing Sean “Diddy” Combs criticized the investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul, labeling it a “witch hunt” and decrying the “gross overuse of military-level force.” Aaron Dyer, Combs’ attorney, asserted that the accusations against his client were “meritless” and clarified that Combs had not been arrested, according to ABC 7 News.

The searches, conducted in both Los Angeles and Miami, were part of a federal sex trafficking inquiry involving Combs, according to sources familiar with the matter. Allegations of rape, sex trafficking, and other abuses have been levied against Combs by four women in civil lawsuits. Combs has vehemently denied all claims of sexual misconduct.

Multiple women have reportedly spoken with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, prompting the dispatch of agents to gather evidence corroborating their accounts. During the execution of the search warrant at Combs’ Westside L.A. residence, his sons were detained outside, a standard procedure in such circumstances, as per law enforcement sources.

This is the full text of Sean Combs’ lawyer, Aaron Dyer: “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.

Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested, nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.

There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”