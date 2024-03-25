March 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City City Council Recap: Bruce Lee Alley, Historical Discrimination Study, Women’s History Month

Photo: Getty Photos

Council Deliberates on Racial Equity, Infrastructure Upgrades, and Fire Department Strategic Plan

The Culver City Council convened its latest session to deliberate on various municipal matters, including a historical context study, street naming requests, infrastructure upgrades, fire department accomplishments, and proclamations for Women’s History Month. Here’s a recap of the key decisions made during the session:

The council received and filed a historical context study prepared by the Architectural Research Group (ARG). The study, initiated in June 2021, delves into Culver City’s historical discriminatory dynamics, especially concerning race and ethnicity. Its findings aim to provide a backdrop for future initiatives toward achieving racial equity. The report was approved in a 4 to 1 vote, with Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin abstaining.

A request to rename a portion of “A Street” to “Bruce Lee Alley,” in honor of the martial artist’s residency during the filming of “The Green Hornet,” was unanimously denied by the council. The decision stemmed from the requestors’ inability to meet the city’s naming policy requirements.

The council deliberated financial options to improve the city’s 2.4 miles of unpaved alleys but deferred action for future consideration. The proposal involved a cost-share model, wherein property owners adjacent to unpaved alleys would contribute to paving costs.

Culver City Fire Chief Ken Powell presented the department’s 2024-2029 Strategic Plan, which highlights its successes and ongoing efforts. The department is undergoing fire accreditation and recently achieved a Class 1 ISO Rating, which indicates top-notch fire protection services.

The council commenced the meeting by proclaiming March as Women’s History Month 2024, aligning with the National Women’s History Alliance’s theme of “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.”

Several other items were approved, including cash disbursements, resolutions for various maintenance districts, agreements with service providers, and infrastructure projects.

The council meeting, along with detailed reports and video recordings, is available for public viewing on the city’s website. Culver City residents can stay informed about future council sessions scheduled for April 8th.

