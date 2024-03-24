Staples Store in Westchester Could Become a Senior Housing Complex

Redevelopment Plans Unveiled for Property Near LAX

The current site of a Staples retail store near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Westchester could become a senior housing project, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The plan was revealed by a presentation during a Westchester Playa del Rey Community Council Meeting

The project is spearheaded by SRM Development, based in Spokane, Washington. It would use the site at 8704 Sepulveda Boulevard and 8711 Sepulveda Eastway, including an adjoining surface parking lot. The redevelopment plans entail the erection of two new buildings, standing seven and eight stories tall, respectively. These structures will offer a blend of assisted living and independent senior apartments, along with resident amenities, parking facilities, and some commercial space.

The larger building, situated along the western side facing Sepulveda Boulevard, is envisioned to accommodate 120 units for assisted and independent living. Resident dining areas and amenities will occupy street-level spaces along Sepulveda Boulevard. Across an alley to the west, a seven-story structure will house 146 senior apartments, incorporating approximately 3,300 square feet of commercial space. Additionally, a new pedestrian plaza will activate the street frontage.

Both buildings, designed by Urbal Architecture, will feature expansive amenity decks at the podium and roof levels. The project is contingent upon securing approval for density bonus incentives intended to facilitate the development of senior housing.