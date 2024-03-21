Los Angeles Police Department Seeks Help in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Incidents

Authorities Urge Community Cooperation to Solve Disturbing Crimes

Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations – West Bureau’s Special Assault Section (SAS) are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a series of indecent exposure incidents across the Mid-City and West Los Angeles areas.

The unsettling pattern of events began on January 28, 2024, around midnight, when the suspect targeted residents in the 800 block of North Croft Avenue. According to reports, he harassed a woman returning home, exposing himself and making lewd comments. Subsequently, he revisited the area multiple times, allegedly peering into the victim’s windows. The suspect repeated this behavior on March 2, 2024, first in the 5700 block of West 6th Street and later in the 1200 block of Armacost Avenue.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male aged between 40 and 50 years, with dark, graying hair, a dark mustache, and brown eyes, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Detective Brent Hopkins, a supervisor with SAS, expressed concern over the disturbing incidents, stating, “When you’re at home, you should be thinking about comfort and relaxation, not this lewd conduct. There’s no place for this in our neighborhoods.”

In response to the incidents, the LAPD has escalated patrols in the affected areas and established communication channels with neighboring law enforcement agencies. Detectives are leveraging social media and community outreach to circulate information and photographs of the suspect, hoping to prevent further offenses.

Detective Hopkins emphasized the importance of community cooperation in apprehending the perpetrator, stating, “The community is our most valuable ally and source of information. Someone out there knows who this guy is and can help us put an end to this disturbing behavior.”

Individuals with relevant information, including potential additional victims or witnesses, are urged to contact lead investigator Detective Brent Hopkins of the LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447 or via email at 39343@lapd.online. Outside of regular business hours, calls can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be submitted to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), online at www.lacrimestoppers.org, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile application, selecting the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.