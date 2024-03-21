March 22, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California Attorney General Announces Charges in Organized Retail Theft Case

Photo: Official

Three Suspects Accused of Targeting High-End Retail Stores Across the State

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced charges against three individuals allegedly involved in a spree of organized retail theft, robbery, and grand theft targeting high-end retail establishments across California.

According to Bonta, the crimes occurred between December 12, 2022, and February 12, 2024, resulting in commercial burglaries and attempted burglaries in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, Alameda, and Santa Clara Counties. These incidents collectively inflicted losses exceeding $300,000 on the targeted stores.

The investigation, led by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Organized Retail Task Force (ORCTF), involved collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the San Diego Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, and various municipal police departments. The California Department of Justice (DOJ) filed multiple felony charges against the suspects, encompassing organized retail theft, robbery, and grand theft.

“Organized retail theft harms businesses, retailers, and consumers – and puts the public at risk,” remarked Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Organized retail crime has been plaguing our state for far too long. I want to thank our local law enforcement partners for their work in apprehending the suspects in this case.”

The suspects are accused of employing a smash-and-grab modus operandi, dashing into stores, seizing high-value items such as purses, and swiftly fleeing the premises. Allegedly, they forcibly removed merchandise, including items from luxury brands like Burberry, Prada, and Louis Vuitton, collectively valued at approximately $309,752.

Chief of Detectives Hamilton from the Los Angeles Police Department emphasized the significance of regional cooperation in combating organized retail theft. He stated, “A strong economy and a feeling of safety should not be disrupted in any community by a delinquent few. We will continue to strengthen public safety and build trust with our businesses and consumers alike.”

While criminal charges have been filed against the suspects, it’s crucial to note that these charges are merely allegations. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Organized retail crime poses a significant challenge not only in California but across the United States. A 2020 national survey revealed that U.S. retailers lose approximately $700,000 for every $1 billion in sales to organized retail crime. Attorney General Bonta has underscored his commitment to addressing this issue and encourages the public to report complaints and provide tips through the California Department of Justice website at oag.ca.gov/retail-crime.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

 A Violent Attack on Man Riding a Scooter in West Hollywood; Suspect Remains at Large

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Victim Hospitalized After Unprovoked Attack on Sidewalk The perpetrator is still on the loose after a violent assault in West...

Photo: Official
News

Southern California Museums Open Doors for Free in Annual Event

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Explore Art, History, and Science Across the Region on March 23 The highly anticipated Free-for-All event is set to make...

Photo: LAPD
News

Los Angeles Police Department Seeks Help in Identifying Suspect in Indecent Exposure Incidents

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Authorities Urge Community Cooperation to Solve Disturbing Crimes Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations – West Bureau’s Special...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

West Hollywood Barista and Founder Claims Top Honor at US Barista Championship

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Be Bright Coffee Takes Top Honors at Prestigious Competition The founder of Be Bright Coffee in West Hollywood has won...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

After Four Years, Vespertine’s Avant-Garde Culinary Experience Returns to Culver City

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Chef Jordan Kahn’s Michelin Two-Star Eatery Finally Reopens in April  After a four-year hiatus, Vespertine, the avant-garde culinary experience helmed...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon Partners with Sofia Richie Grainge With Premium Cherry Smoothie

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Sofia’s Sweet Cherry Smoothie Exclusively at Erewhon Tonic Bars Erewhon, the purveyor of organic and sustainable foods, is extending its...

Photo: Facebook
News

Massive Fire Engulfs West Los Angeles Commercial Building

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

LAFD Responds to Blaze, Former Site of Shuttered Deli  A fire erupted late Sunday night at a one-story row of...
News, Video

(Video) It’s All Love on the 35th GLAAD Media Awards Red Carpet

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Just a sample of the good vibes at the event. @glaad @culvercitywlanews It's All Love on the 35th GLAAD Media...

Photo: Google Earth
News

Dog Fatally Struck in Brentwood Crosswalk; Owner Seeks Answers

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Tragic Incident Involving Hit-And-Run Driver at Busy Intersection By Dolores Quintana In a disturbing incident, a dog was killed after...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

CDC Issues Health Advisory Amid Measles Outbreaks in the United States and Abroad

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

Guidance Provided for International Travelers and Children Amid Rising Cases The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued...

Photo: Official
News

Los Angeles Councilwoman Proposes Dedicated Department for Homelessness Crisis

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez Advocates in Favor of Streamlining City Efforts Los Angeles City Council member Monica Rodriguez has proposed the...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City to Host Courageous Conversations Workshop For March This Week

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Event Created  by City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee The City of Culver City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Woman Sentenced for $3.9 Million Fraud and Body Disposal Scheme with Elderly Victim

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Gruesome Attempt to Dispose of Victim’s Body in West Los Angeles Apartment A San Fernando Valley woman has been sentenced...

Photo: LAX
News

Roadway Construction Alert at LAX: Plan Your Travel Accordingly

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Lane Restrictions Scheduled Nightly from March 17 to March 23 After this weekend’s closures of Century Boulevard, which frustrated travelers...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Firearms Found After Police Pursuit Ends in West Los Angeles Neighborhood

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Suspect Arrested Following Unintentional Discharge Incident A vehicle pursuit involving officers from the West Los Angeles Division on March 15,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR