Firearms Found After Police Pursuit Ends in West Los Angeles Neighborhood

Suspect Arrested Following Unintentional Discharge Incident

A vehicle pursuit involving officers from the West Los Angeles Division on March 15, 2024, led to the apprehension of a suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Aaron Gutierrez.

The pursuit, which occurred around 11:25 a.m., concluded on the 11400 block of Cashmere Street. Gutierrez, armed with a gun, exited his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. During his escape, he discarded a black backpack, which law enforcement later recovered.

Upon examination of the backpack, officers discovered four loaded firearms inside. While attempting to secure the firearms, an unintentional discharge occurred, resulting in a single round being fired downward. The round struck a small metal garbage can before coming to rest inside it.

Gutierrez was subsequently arrested and booked on charges of Criminal Threats under 422 (A) PC, with a booking number of 6776229. Fortunately, neither law enforcement officers nor members of the community sustained any injuries during the incident.

The Force Investigation Division (FID) has taken charge of investigating the circumstances surrounding the unintentional discharge.