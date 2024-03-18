Culver City to Host Courageous Conversations Workshop For March This Week

Event Created by City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee

The City of Culver City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee is gearing up for an insightful session aimed at fostering open dialogue and understanding in the community. March’s “Courageous Conversations Workshop 2024” will take place on Tuesday, March 19, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building’s Rotunda Room.

Led by Maia Ferdman from Bridges Intergroup Relations Consulting, the workshop promises to equip participants with valuable skills for engaging in difficult conversations with honesty and compassion. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn and practice the art of “Courageous Conversation,” enabling them to build resilient relationships across differences and enhance their effectiveness as communicators.

The workshop aims to create a supportive environment where individuals can develop the confidence to address challenging topics constructively. By honing their communication skills, participants can contribute to building a more inclusive and understanding community.

Location:

Veterans Memorial Building- Rotunda Room

4117 Overland Ave

Participants must complete a waiver before attending the workshop. To streamline the process, attendees can complete the waiver online to avoid delays on the day of the event.