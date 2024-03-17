FBI Seeks Victims of Alleged Online Exploitation Scheme Allegedly Run by Resident of Santa Monica

Individuals Urged to Come Forward in Investigation of John Douglas Burch

The FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office is urging individuals to come forward if they believe they may have been victimized by John Douglas Burch, a 54-year-old resident of Santa Monica, in a recent FBI bulletin. Burch faces federal charges related to allegations of engaging in illicit sexual conduct and enticing others, with the investigation revealing a pattern of online exploitation that spans multiple states.

According to federal authorities, Burch’s alleged scheme, which originated in Los Angeles, California, is thought to have affected minors in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and possibly other locations since at least 2014.

The FBI’s probe suggests that Burch utilized social media platforms, often assuming the identity of a fitness professional, to target primarily underage females, though some adults may have also been targeted. Allegedly, he pressured these individuals to participate in what he referred to as his “training program.” This program reportedly involved various tasks, including listening to explicit audio recordings, watching violent pornography, and creating and transmitting pornographic content online.

Once individuals complied with Burch’s demands, the FBI alleges that he would arrange to meet them in person and coerce them into engaging in illegal and non-consensual acts with himself and other men.

Authorities believe that Burch may have used social media to contact women and minor girls both domestically and internationally. Additionally, they suspect that he may have coerced women into recruiting others via social media. Some interactions with Burch may have occurred in person or through various social media accounts associated with him.

These are some of the social media handles for the accounts Burch used to allegedly lure victims:

Snapchat: Just 9×6.5a (Display Name), Mr. Bigc0ck (Account Name)

Discord: @TheBurch9567

Telegram: Burch

Instagram: “@food_is_not_enemy”; “@notyourfitguru2”; “@not_your_fit_guru_original”; “@backup_notryourfitguru

Facebook: Notyourfitguru



The FBI encourages anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Burch’s alleged activities or has relevant information on this FBI website page. According to ABC 7 News, the FBI has an email address for anyone with information. You can email them directly at BurchVictims@fbi.gov.