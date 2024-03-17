Culver City Council Approves Monument Signs, Affordable Housing Initiatives

City leaders greenlight static signs for Culver Steps

The Culver City Council has greenlit two static monument signs aimed at showcasing businesses within the Culver Steps promenade. The decision came unanimously, with the Steps Owner offering to cover the one-time capital costs for fabrication and installation.

The estimated cost of fabricating two static signs is approximately $95,000, with an additional $20,000 earmarked for installation. The preliminary design features wood and concrete elements with removable business panels. The program will be restricted to ground-floor businesses within Town Plaza with obscured visibility from Culver or Washington Boulevards.

While the City will bear the ongoing maintenance costs, these are anticipated to be offset by annual maintenance fees paid by businesses. Businesses dealing in adult-themed products, smoking, firearms, alcohol, or cannabis are ineligible to obtain a Business Panel.

Moving on to affordable housing and transportation, the City Council agreed to resubmit a joint application under the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA). If successful, the grant would allocate $35 million for the construction of the Jubilo Village affordable housing project and $14 million for City Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Transit Infrastructure.

The Jubilo Village project, set at 4464 Sepulveda Boulevard, aims to provide 95 affordable apartments to at-risk and low-income households. In addition, the City Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Transit Infrastructure project, funded with $4 million, seeks to enhance bicycle lanes and pedestrian facilities within a 1-mile radius of the housing project.

Other decisions made by the City Council include revisions to the Culver City Municipal Code related to park bathrooms, approval of cash disbursements, minutes from previous meetings, and various infrastructure projects.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 18th.