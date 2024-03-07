(Video) Soft Opening of Sweet Lady Jane Beverly Hills

We interviewed Julie Ngu, the new owner of Sweet Lady Jane. People kept stopping by to tell their stories and say how happy they were that Sweet Lady Jane was back
@culvercitywlanews Soft Opening of Sweet Lady Jane Beverly Hills Today. We interviewed Julie Ngu, the new owner of Sweet Lady Jane. People kept stopping by to tell their stories and say how happy they were that Sweet Lady Jane was back. #sweetladyjane #cake #cakes #beverlyhills #bakery #bakerytiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – westsidetoday