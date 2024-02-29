Culver City Police Department Disperse Reckless Driving Gathering Near Costco

CCPD Officers Successfully De-Escalates Situation, Crowd Disperses

Culver City Police Department officers responded to a series of calls over the weekend reporting vehicles engaged in reckless racing on Washington Boulevard, particularly around the Costco shopping center. The situation escalated as a crowd began to form, with numerous vehicles exhibiting dangerous driving behavior.

Upon arrival, responding officers encountered a sizable crowd of 200-300 people gathered in the area. Given the scale of the crowd, additional support from neighboring law enforcement agencies was requested to ensure public safety.

In a successful effort to de-escalate the situation, officers managed to disperse the crowd without any confrontations. The mere presence of law enforcement led to the gradual dispersal of the gathering.

The Culver City Police Department expresses gratitude to those who promptly reported the concern. Acknowledgment is also extended to collaborative efforts with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for their assistance in mitigating this perilous and illegal activity.