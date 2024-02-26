Main Street Automatic Bollards Installation Will Require Street Closure

Plans to Streamline Traffic Control in Downtown Culver City to Proceed

The Culver City Public Works Department is set to commence the installation of automatic retractable bollards along Main Street at Culver Boulevard and at the City Limit. The project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and conclude on Friday, March 1, 2024, with work hours from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

During the installation period, Main Street will be closed to traffic. However, traffic from Venice Blvd will be permitted to execute U-turns at the closure point.

While residents and the public may experience temporary loss of street parking, construction noise, and dust, the City assures that every effort will be made to minimize these inconveniences.

All individuals are advised to adhere to traffic controls and parking restrictions in the vicinity.