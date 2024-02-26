February 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Main Street Automatic Bollards Installation Will Require Street Closure

Photo: Google Earth

Plans to Streamline Traffic Control in Downtown Culver City to Proceed

The Culver City Public Works Department is set to commence the installation of automatic retractable bollards along Main Street at Culver Boulevard and at the City Limit. The project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and conclude on Friday, March 1, 2024, with work hours from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

During the installation period, Main Street will be closed to traffic. However, traffic from Venice Blvd will be permitted to execute U-turns at the closure point. 

While residents and the public may experience temporary loss of street parking, construction noise, and dust, the City assures that every effort will be made to minimize these inconveniences.

All individuals are advised to adhere to traffic controls and parking restrictions in the vicinity.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Film Independent
News

39th Independent Spirit Awards Celebrates Independent Cinema in Santa Monica

February 25, 2024

Read more
February 25, 2024

Santa Monica Pier Hosts Annual Awards Ceremony Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest The 39th Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, another precursor to the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

U.S. Supreme Court Refuses to Consider Landlords’ Challenge to Rent-Control Laws

February 25, 2024

Read more
February 25, 2024

New York Landlords’ Bid to Challenge Rent-Control Laws Fails The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a significant property rights...
News, Video

(Video) Baltaire’s DJ Brunch is Ready to Make Your Weekend Fabulous

February 23, 2024

Read more
February 23, 2024

Baltaire is America’s Favorite Neighborhood Steakhouse. A Contemporary Restaurant in Brentwood With Classic Genes, Baltaire Is Where to Enjoy Brunch...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City Launches Early Voting Center for City Residents for Upcoming Elections

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

Municipal Government Provides Residents With Convenient Options for Early Voting. As the upcoming elections draw near, Culver City residents are...

Photo: Office of the Mayor
News

Los Angeles Mayor Joins President Biden to Announce $1.2B Student Loan Relief

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

President Biden in a Groundbreaking Move to Alleviate Student Debt Burdens. On February 21, Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, News

Los Angeles County Takes Grubhub to Court Alleging Deceptive Practices

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

Legal Action Initiated Against Grubhub for Alleged False Advertising Los Angeles County has initiated legal proceedings against food delivery giant...
News, Video

(Video) Russian River’s Pliny the Younger 2024 at Father’s Office in Culver City

February 22, 2024

Read more
February 22, 2024

Russian River’s Pliny the Younger 2024  at Father’s Office in Culver City. The ticket got you two pours of the...

Photo: LAWFF
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culinary Bliss Awaits: Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival Debuts in Santa Monica

February 21, 2024

Read more
February 21, 2024

Santa Monica Pier Welcomes the Inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival Santa Monica is set to become the birthplace...

Photo: Mazke
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Los Angeles Restaurant Manzke to Close Alongside Bicyclette on March 2

February 21, 2024

Read more
February 21, 2024

Culinary power couple Walter and Margarita Manzke Continue on with République  By Dolores Quintana Chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke are...

Photo: Jeff Hall
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge Your Cookie Cravings and Support Local Scouts: Girl Scout Cookie® Sales Now Open

February 21, 2024

Read more
February 21, 2024

Multiple Ways to Purchase Iconic Cookies and Make a Difference You can satisfy your Girl Scout Cookie® cravings this season...

Photo: Culver City Parks and Recreation
News, Upbeat Beat

Hippity Hoppity: Culver City’s Egg-stravaganza Celebrates Joy and Community For Easter

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

Join the Easter Fun: Culver City’s Annual Spring Egg Hunt at Veterans Memorial Park This Saturday, March 23, 2024, Veterans...

Photo: LAHSA
News, Upbeat Beat

City and County of Los Angeles Activate Winter Shelter Program Amid Harsh Weather Conditions

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

City Again Offers Shelter for the Unhoused in Cold and Rainy Weather To address the urgent needs of those experiencing...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Countdown to the 30th Annual SAG Awards: Celebrating Excellence in Film and TV

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

SAG Awards Ceremony Set for Feb. 24, 2024, to be Globally Streamed on Netflix The anticipation for the 30th Annual...
News, Video

(Video) If Not Now Los Angeles Protest at Vice President Kamala Harris’ Home in Brentwood

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

The group held a Shiva or Jewish mourning ceremony as a protest. @brentwoodnewsla If Not Now Los Angeles Protest at...

Photo: Facebook
News

Atmospheric River Update for Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu for February 19

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

Road Closures, Mudslides, and Heaviest Rainfall of This Storm Still on the Way The City of Los Angeles intensified its...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR