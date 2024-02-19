Jamison Properties Reveals the Amara Project: A Vibrantly Designed Multifamily Hub in Sawtelle

Amara Gains Density Bonus Approval and Has Striking Aesthetics

At the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Federal Avenue in Sawtelle, Jamison Properties is undertaking its inaugural multifamily project on the Westside and outside of Koreatown, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

The project, named Amara and located at 11600 W. Santa Monica Boulevard, has received approvals that include density bonus incentives, allowing for the construction of larger structures than permitted by standard zoning rules. In return, nine apartments are designated for rent by very low-income households for a period of 55 years.

Designed by BSB Design, the contemporary low-rise structure boasts a distinctive exterior with a vivid combination of white and orange-colored stucco. The U-shaped footprint surrounds a courtyard, and the building incorporates amenities such as a gym, a recreation room, and a rooftop deck. Replacing a former car wash, Amara will stand as a five-story building providing 100 one- and two-bedroom apartments upon completion, situated above basement parking for 144 vehicles.

The unique architectural approach of Amara is likely to spark arguments and diverse opinions, since it is a much bolder design than usual. It seems more along the lines of the polarizing (W)rapper Building in Culver City.