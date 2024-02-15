Local Assistance Centers Open for Storm-Impacted Angelenos This Week

One-Stop Shops for Recovery Information and Assistance

Beginning Thursday, February 15, a trio of LOCAL ASSISTANCE CENTERS (LACs) will open in the City, each serving a specific region—Valley, South L.A., and Westside. These centers aim to assist homeowners, renters, and business owners affected by the early February storms. Each LAC will function as a comprehensive resource, offering information on recovery services and aid provided by government agencies and nonprofits.

Locations:

Thursday, February 15, Noon – 8 PM: Mid-Valley Senior Citizen Center, 8825 Kester Ave, Panorama City, 91402

Friday, February 16, Noon – 8 PM: South Los Angeles Sports Activity Center, 7020 S. Figueroa St, L.A., 90003

Saturday, February 17, 11 AM – 7 PM: Pan Pacific Senior Activity Center, 141 S. Gardner St, L.A., 90036

For additional information, please contact 3-1-1 or visit MyLA311. You can also access information at https://emergency.lacity.gov/recovery.