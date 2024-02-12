February 13, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Department Unveils 2023 End-of-Year Report

Photo: Culver City Police Department

Insights into Crime, Arrests, and Community Engagement

The Culver City Police Department has recently published its comprehensive 2023 End-of-Year Report, providing a detailed overview of key aspects of law enforcement and community engagement throughout the year. The extensive report delves into various critical elements, offering insights into the following areas:

Crime: The report provides a comprehensive analysis of crime trends within the Culver City jurisdiction, highlighting patterns, shifts, and notable incidents.

Arrests: Details on arrests made during the year, including the types of offenses and the demographics of those apprehended, are outlined to provide transparency and accountability.

Staffing: A breakdown of staffing levels within the Culver City Police Department, showcasing the dedication and resources allocated to ensure public safety.

Parking: Information on parking-related matters, enforcement efforts, and any relevant changes in regulations are presented to keep residents informed.

Traffic Citations: A detailed account of traffic citations issued throughout the year, contributing to overall traffic safety initiatives.

RIPA (Racial and Identity Profiling Act): The report addresses the department’s adherence to the Racial and Identity Profiling Act, emphasizing commitment to fair and unbiased policing practices.

Mental Health-Related Calls: Insights into the handling and response to mental health-related calls, reflecting the department’s efforts in dealing with sensitive community issues.

Animal Services: The report includes an overview of the Culver City Police Department’s involvement in animal services, ensuring the well-being of both residents and their animal companions.

NARCAN Deployment: A detailed account of NARCAN deployment, highlighting the department’s role in addressing opioid-related incidents and enhancing community safety.

Drone Utilization: The report discusses the strategic use of drones by the Culver City Police Department, providing an overview of their deployment and impact on law enforcement operations.

The release of the 2023 End-of-Year Report underscores the Culver City Police Department’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and community engagement. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to explore the report for a comprehensive understanding of the department’s activities and contributions to public safety.

For direct access to the report, please visit ➡️ bit.ly/4bHNrCG.

