LAHSA Mobilizes Recreation and Park Shelters for Unsheltered Individuals Amid Dangerous Incoming Storm System

Additional Resources Added Which May Run Longer Due to Heavy Storm Activity

In response to an anticipated dangerous incoming storm, the City of Los Angeles is activating four Recreation and Park site shelters and showers as part of its Augmented Winter Shelter Program. Starting at 5:00 pm on Saturday, February 3, these facilities will provide additional beds and shower options for those experiencing unsheltered homelessness. The initiative is set to continue until the evening of February 8, with the possibility of an extension if severe weather persists. This move adds another 291 spots to the previously announced Augmented Winter Shelter Plan.

The City’s Recreation and Parks Department will oversee facility management, while the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) and its service providers will manage the sites. LAHSA CEO Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum expressed gratitude to Mayor Bass for extending shelter options during the upcoming rains, emphasizing the critical role these sites play in providing a safe and dry refuge.

People experiencing homelessness will have access to shelter at the following locations:

Mid Valley Senior Citizen Center:

8825 Kester Ave, Panorama City, CA 91402 (63 beds)

Lincoln Heights Senior Center:

2323 Workman St, Los Angeles, CA 90031 (75 beds)

South LA Sports Activity Center:

7020 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90003 (50 beds)

Oakwood Recreation Center:

767 California Ave, Venice, CA 90291 (103 beds)

In addition to the shelter beds, Recreation and Parks are opening shower sites at various pools across the city, including Richard Alatorre Pool, Algin Sutton Pool, Sepulveda Pool, and Westchester Pool.

LAHSA had previously activated the Augmented Winter Shelter Program through Tuesday, February 6, providing interim housing options, including motel vouchers, during periods of inclement or severe weather. Those seeking shelter during the storm can call 211 or 1-800-548-6047. Alternatively, individuals can directly visit any of the Recreation and Park sites to secure a bed.