LA Mayor Offers Guidance for Renters Facing Repayment Deadlines and Rent Hikes

Crucial Resources to Navigate Rent Challenges in Los Angeles Discussed by Mayor

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has provided crucial information to aid renter households impacted by the February 1 deadline for repaying owed rent spanning from October 1, 2021, to January 31, 2023. Additionally, she addressed the rent increase of 4% and up to 6% if the property owner covers utilities for housing units under the Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO).

Mayor Bass emphasized the city’s commitment to preventing homelessness and highlighted collaborative efforts to provide resources for the people of Los Angeles. Councilmember Nithya Raman, Chair of the City Council’s Housing and Homelessness Committee, emphasized the need for residents to be aware of their rights and assured the city’s support during this changing landscape.

Ann Sewill, General Manager of the Los Angeles Housing Department, encouraged tenants to understand their rights, emphasizing assistance available through the LAHD hotline at (866) 557-7368.

Conway Collis, President and CEO of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, discussed the “We Are LA” program, designed to prevent evictions by connecting individuals with crucial resources and legal assistance.

Tenants were reminded that eviction without cause is prohibited, thanks to actions taken by the City Council. All residential rental units in Los Angeles are now officially under “just cause” protections, preventing eviction without a legal reason.

Tenants facing evictions due to rent accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic were advised to call Stay Housed LA at 1-888-694-0040 for assistance, including responding to an Unlawful Detainer.

Additional Assistance Resources:

The Los Angeles Housing Department offers direct assistance at public counters citywide or through virtual appointments at (866) 557-7368.

Local representatives in the City Council and StayHoused LA can provide support.

Tenants experiencing harassment from landlords were directed to resources from the Los Angeles Housing Department and legal assistance from groups like the Coalition for Economic Survival.

Measure ULA Emergency Rental Assistance Program: Tenants who applied between September 2023 and October 2023 and are under review on the portal were urged to submit the requested documentation promptly. StayHousedLA offers support for those threatened with eviction after an unlawful detainer has been filed.

Information for Landlords: The City of Los Angeles has disbursed funds for direct payments to landlords and tenants throughout the pandemic, with various programs such as ERAS, ERAP1, ERAP2, and the Measure ULA Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Landlords were reminded of cost recovery programs under the RSO to incentivize reinvestment in housing stock.

The Mayor’s Office and the Los Angeles Housing Department initiated a public information campaign targeting high-risk areas in multiple languages, utilizing paid advertisements on radio and in community papers. The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles continues its commitment to homelessness prevention through the “We Are LA” program, connecting at-risk Angelenos with essential services.