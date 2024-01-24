January 24, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

L.A. Playwrights Shine: Center Theatre Group’s Festival Redefines Local Theater

Photo: Center Theatre Group

Center Theatre Group Writers’ Workshop Festival Unveils Local Talents

Center Theatre Group is set to host the L.A. Writers’ Workshop Festival, a vibrant three-day event featuring captivating plays-in-progress by talented local playwrights. The festival promises a diverse array of stories that reflect the rich tapestry of Los Angeles.

The festival schedule includes:

Friday, January 26th

  • 7 PM: “Help, But Better” by Inda Craig-Galván

Saturday, January 27th

  • 11 AM: “malcreados” by Christopher Oscar Peña
  • 3 PM: “Alien Girls” by Amy Berryman
  • 7 PM: “Brother Gary” by Ramiz Monsef

Sunday, January 28th

  • 3 PM: “Pigeonhole” by Jasmine Sharma

Detailed information about each play and its respective playwright can be found on the Center Theatre Group’s official website.

The festival aims to nurture essential voices, inspire playwrights to create their best work, encourage bold storytelling, and establish connections among local playwrights, Center Theatre Group, and the broader Los Angeles theatre community.

Event Details:

  • Dates:
    • Friday, January 26, 2024 | 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
    • Saturday, January 27, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Saturday, January 27, 2024 | 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
    • Saturday, January 27, 2024 | 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
    • Sunday, January 28, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    • Sunday, January 28, 2024 | 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Boulevard in Culver City.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: The Academy
News

Full List of Academy Award Nominations for the 96th Annual Ceremony

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Excitement and Controversy Build as Nominations Announced Early on Tuesday morning, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

Melanoma Cancer Vaccine Nearing Advanced Clinical Trials

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Small Biotech Company to Carry out Million-Dollar Research By Keemia Zhang Dr. Thomas Wagner, founder of biotech company Orbis Health...
News

Join LAHSA in Combating Homelessness: Volunteer for the 2024 Greater LA Homeless Count

January 23, 2024

Read more
January 23, 2024

Community Engagement Needed to Accurately Document Homelessness in Los Angeles The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has initiated registration...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Norovirus Warning: Over 150 Suspected Cases Tied to Raw Oysters in Los Angeles

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

Public Health Investigates Source of Gastrointestinal Illness Outbreak The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified over 150...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Launches Innovative Mobile Crisis Team for Mental Health Support

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

The Event on January 27 is Open to the Community  Culver City is set to mark a significant milestone on...

Photo: Evok Studio
News, Real Estate

Revitalization in the Works for Abandoned Building Between Culver City and Palms Stations

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

Redevelopment Project Envisions a Vibrant Seven-Story Structure with Affordable Housing A newly proposed redevelopment project, located at 9300 W. Exposition...

Photo: NMS Properties
News, Real Estate

WS Communities Faces Major Setback, Loses Half of Portfolio to Lenders

January 21, 2024

Read more
January 21, 2024

Property Firm, Founded by Neil Shekhter, Grapples with $1.1 Billion Debt  By Keemia Zhang WS Communities, a property firm founded...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Home Loan Program Implements Lottery System for Equity in Distribution

January 21, 2024

Read more
January 21, 2024

Changes to Shared Appreciation Loan Program Aim to Increase Accessibility By Keemia Zhang The California Dream For All Shared Appreciation...

Photo: Dig! XX
News

Ondi and David Timoner Speak About the Creation of Dig! XX, The Reimagining of the Cult Classic Rock Doc

January 19, 2024

Read more
January 19, 2024

Sundance Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary and Iconic Film Adds 40 Minutes of Extra Footage Sundance 2024 is the fortieth anniversary...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Hunt Armed Robbery Suspects After Brazen Incident on Washington Boulevard

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

Victim Robbed at Gunpoint – Authorities Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Culprits On Thursday, January 11, 2024, at around 8:38...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fueling Optimism: Los Angeles Gas Prices Hit Lowest in Nearly a Year

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

Downward Trend Continues with 14 Consecutive Days of Price Drop Gas prices for self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County reached...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

City and County of Los Angeles Launch Augmented Winter Shelter Program Anticipating Winter Storm

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

City and County Collaborate to Provide Additional Shelter Options for Unsheltered Residents In response to the recent cold weather and...

Photo: Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Fires Up Culver City Nights with Gary’s Wood-Fired Pizza

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

East Coast Flavors in Chef Firas Moustapha’s Signature Pies Citizen Public Market, known for its dynamic chef residency space, is...

Photo: Cerveteca
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spicy Stats: Los Angeles Reigns Supreme with the Most Mexican Restaurants in the U.S.

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Pew Research Center Study Reveals LA’s Dominance in the Mexican Culinary Landscape By Keemia Zhang Los Angeles – whose Mexican...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Wage Theft Amid Closure Announcement

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Beloved LA Bakery Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit for Mismanagement and Wage Abuses By Keemia Zhang Sweet Lady Jane, famous for...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR