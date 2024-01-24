L.A. Playwrights Shine: Center Theatre Group’s Festival Redefines Local Theater

Center Theatre Group Writers’ Workshop Festival Unveils Local Talents

Center Theatre Group is set to host the L.A. Writers’ Workshop Festival, a vibrant three-day event featuring captivating plays-in-progress by talented local playwrights. The festival promises a diverse array of stories that reflect the rich tapestry of Los Angeles.

The festival schedule includes:

Friday, January 26th

7 PM: “Help, But Better” by Inda Craig-Galván

Saturday, January 27th

11 AM: “malcreados” by Christopher Oscar Peña

3 PM: “Alien Girls” by Amy Berryman

7 PM: “Brother Gary” by Ramiz Monsef

Sunday, January 28th

3 PM: “Pigeonhole” by Jasmine Sharma

Detailed information about each play and its respective playwright can be found on the Center Theatre Group’s official website.

The festival aims to nurture essential voices, inspire playwrights to create their best work, encourage bold storytelling, and establish connections among local playwrights, Center Theatre Group, and the broader Los Angeles theatre community.

Event Details:

Location: Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Boulevard in Culver City.