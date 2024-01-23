January 23, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Join LAHSA in Combating Homelessness: Volunteer for the 2024 Greater LA Homeless Count

Community Engagement Needed to Accurately Document Homelessness in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has initiated registration for the 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, scheduled for January 23, 24, and 25. Those interested in volunteering for the Homeless Count can sign up at TheyCountWillYou.org.

Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, CEO of LAHSA, emphasized the count’s significance in understanding the distribution of homelessness and identifying areas requiring targeted services. She urged community participation, stating, “We need thousands of people to come out and count as many census tracts as possible.”

During the Unsheltered Count, taking place across Los Angeles County’s 4,000 square miles, volunteers will document unsheltered individuals, tents, vehicles, and makeshift shelters in their assigned census tracts. The count will unfold on January 23 in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, January 24 in East and West Los Angeles, and conclude on January 25 in the Antelope Valley, Metro, and South Los Angeles.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandates a biennial point-in-time count of people experiencing homelessness. LAHSA has conducted the Homeless Count annually since 2016, offering improved insights into homelessness trends. Government agencies, including LAHSA, leverage the data to devise strategies, allocate funding, and allocate resources effectively.

To execute the Homeless Count, LAHSA seeks 8,000 volunteers, covering the entire Continuum of Care. In a technological advancement, volunteers will use Esri’s Homeless Point in Time App for the second year, streamlining data collection. This year, LAHSA is piloting geofencing within the app to alert volunteers if they stray beyond assigned census tract boundaries.

The annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count includes the Youth Count, scheduled from January 22 through 31, and the Housing Inventory Count on January 24. The initiative relies on community engagement to drive accurate results and inform strategies for combating homelessness.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Norovirus Warning: Over 150 Suspected Cases Tied to Raw Oysters in Los Angeles

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

Public Health Investigates Source of Gastrointestinal Illness Outbreak The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified over 150...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Launches Innovative Mobile Crisis Team for Mental Health Support

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

The Event on January 27 is Open to the Community  Culver City is set to mark a significant milestone on...

Photo: Evok Studio
News, Real Estate

Revitalization in the Works for Abandoned Building Between Culver City and Palms Stations

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

Redevelopment Project Envisions a Vibrant Seven-Story Structure with Affordable Housing A newly proposed redevelopment project, located at 9300 W. Exposition...

Photo: NMS Properties
News, Real Estate

WS Communities Faces Major Setback, Loses Half of Portfolio to Lenders

January 21, 2024

Read more
January 21, 2024

Property Firm, Founded by Neil Shekhter, Grapples with $1.1 Billion Debt  By Keemia Zhang WS Communities, a property firm founded...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Home Loan Program Implements Lottery System for Equity in Distribution

January 21, 2024

Read more
January 21, 2024

Changes to Shared Appreciation Loan Program Aim to Increase Accessibility By Keemia Zhang The California Dream For All Shared Appreciation...

Photo: Dig! XX
News

Ondi and David Timoner Speak About the Creation of Dig! XX, The Reimagining of the Cult Classic Rock Doc

January 19, 2024

Read more
January 19, 2024

Sundance Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary and Iconic Film Adds 40 Minutes of Extra Footage Sundance 2024 is the fortieth anniversary...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Hunt Armed Robbery Suspects After Brazen Incident on Washington Boulevard

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

Victim Robbed at Gunpoint – Authorities Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Culprits On Thursday, January 11, 2024, at around 8:38...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fueling Optimism: Los Angeles Gas Prices Hit Lowest in Nearly a Year

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

Downward Trend Continues with 14 Consecutive Days of Price Drop Gas prices for self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County reached...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

City and County of Los Angeles Launch Augmented Winter Shelter Program Anticipating Winter Storm

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

City and County Collaborate to Provide Additional Shelter Options for Unsheltered Residents In response to the recent cold weather and...

Photo: Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Fires Up Culver City Nights with Gary’s Wood-Fired Pizza

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

East Coast Flavors in Chef Firas Moustapha’s Signature Pies Citizen Public Market, known for its dynamic chef residency space, is...

Photo: Cerveteca
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spicy Stats: Los Angeles Reigns Supreme with the Most Mexican Restaurants in the U.S.

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Pew Research Center Study Reveals LA’s Dominance in the Mexican Culinary Landscape By Keemia Zhang Los Angeles – whose Mexican...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sweet Lady Jane Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Wage Theft Amid Closure Announcement

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Beloved LA Bakery Hit With Class-Action Lawsuit for Mismanagement and Wage Abuses By Keemia Zhang Sweet Lady Jane, famous for...

Photo: Piper Ferguson
News

Zibby’s Bookshop Presents Photographer Piper Ferguson: A Journey into ‘INDIE, SEEN!’

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Join the Celebration of Alternative Rock Icons – Exclusive Author Event By Dolores Quintana Zibby’s Bookshop, located at 1113 Montana...

Photo Credit: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

National Popcorn Day Extravaganza: Movie Theaters Nationwide Offer Deals on Your Favorite Film Snack

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Celebrate January 19th with Cinema Treats – Discounts and Refills Available By Keemia Zhang Movie theaters across the country will...

Photo: LA County Department of Animal Care
News

Rescued and Ready: LA County Department of Animal Care Releases 80 Cats for Adoption

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Unsocialized Feline Friends Seek Unique Homes After Shelter Rescue Operation  By Dolores Quintana In October 2022, the Los Angeles County...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR