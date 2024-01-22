Culver City Launches Innovative Mobile Crisis Team for Mental Health Support

The Event on January 27 is Open to the Community

Culver City is set to mark a significant milestone on Tuesday, February 27th, with the introduction of the Culver City Mobile Crisis Team. This dedicated team aims to provide a safe, compassionate, and effective response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

The launch event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City Hall Courtyard (9770 Culver Boulevard), will not only showcase the innovative Mobile Crisis Team but also feature the presence of mental and behavioral health providers. These partners will host informative booths, offering valuable resources and insights to enhance the community’s mental health and well-being.

Attendees can participate in various activities promoting mental wellness, including yoga, mindfulness, meditation, and art. The event aims to foster a sense of community that values mental health and provides support when needed the most.

Save the date and join the event on February 27th to contribute to building a healthier and happier Culver City. Your presence at this event signifies a collective step towards prioritizing mental health and well-being in the community.